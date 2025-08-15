Trump & Putin Meeting: Updates on the Summit in Alaska

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

American President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met today, Friday, August 15, in Anchorage, Alaska, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, and the high-stakes summit has made headlines over the past several days. Get updates on the meeting and who else was there below.

Why Is Putin Meeting With Trump in Alaska Today?

Trump intended to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine with Putin. Russian invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Though both sides have been in conflict since 2014, the violence escalated in 2022 and has continued for three years.

President Trump and Russian President Putin rode together in "The Beast" after arriving in Alaska for their high-stakes summit about the war in Ukraine. Follow live updates: https://t.co/0I7b0Rds4O pic.twitter.com/chBjP1oUDw — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2025

Do Trump & Putin Get Along?

In the months leading up to their Alaska summit, Trump shocked the public when he started criticizing Putin. A shift in tone about the Russian president signaled tension when the Republican said in July that he “was not happy with Putin.”

“We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin,” Trump said that month, according to Reuters. “He’s very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

However, at the summit, Trump and Putin shook hands, and Trump was visibly respectful toward Putin. The American president even invited the latter into his vehicle, according to CNN.

On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes. Recently, weʼve discussed with the U.S. and Europeans what can truly work. Everyone needs a just end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end,… pic.twitter.com/tmN8F4jDzl — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 15, 2025

Is Zelensky Meeting Trump & Putin in Alaska?

No, Zelensky did not meet with Putin and Trump in Alaska. The Ukrainian president took to X to share updates during the summit.

“On the day of negotiations, the Russians are killing as well. And that speaks volumes,” Zelensky tweeted alongside a video on August 15. “Recently, weʼve discussed with the U.S. and Europeans what can truly work. Everyone needs a just end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end, and we count on a strong position from America. Everything will depend on this – the Russians factor in American strength. Make no mistake – strength.”

Will Putin Agree to a Ceasefire?

Trump and Putin briefly faced reporters in Alaska but did not answer questions. Upon shaking hands at the airport, reporters were heard shouting, with one asking Putin if he’d “stop killing civilians [in Ukraine],” but Putin did not reply, per CNN.