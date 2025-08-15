‘Harry Potter’ Krispy Kreme Doughnuts: When to Get Them & How Long They’ll Last

Krispy Kreme is adding a dose of wizarding magic to its menu with a limited-edition Harry Potter doughnut collection. Launching August 18, 2025, the lineup includes treats inspired by all four Hogwarts houses, along with a special Sorting Hat doughnut that reveals your house with every bite.

“We’re channeling the beloved magic of Harry Potter™ and the Houses of Hogwarts™ for a collection that is truly bewitching,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme. “But the magic is fleeting, and so are these doughnuts, so don’t miss your chance to try them!”

Keep reading to discover the full lineup in Krispy Kreme’s Harry Potter collab and how long these spellbinding sweets will be available.

What’s in the Harry Potter Krispy Kreme Doughnut Collection?

The magical lineup includes five limited-edition creations — one for each Hogwarts house, plus a Sorting Hat surprise:

Gryffindor Doughnut – A glazed doughnut filled with rich chocolate Kreme, dipped in red icing, topped with a gold chocolate coin, and sprinkled with red and gold accents to match the house colors.

Slytherin Doughnut – A glazed doughnut filled with lemon Kreme, dipped in green icing, adorned with a silver chocolate coin, and finished with green and silver sprinkles.

Ravenclaw Doughnut – A glazed doughnut with blueberry-flavored Kreme, dipped in blue icing, topped with a bronze chocolate coin, and decorated with blue and bronze sprinkles.

Hufflepuff Doughnut – A glazed doughnut filled with custard Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, topped with a black chocolate coin, and dusted with yellow and black sprinkles.

Sorting Hat Doughnut – A chocolate-glazed doughnut filled with a surprise Kreme in one of four house colors, topped with chocolate icing and shaped like the iconic Sorting Hat — revealing your Hogwarts house when you take a bite.

When Will the ‘Harry Potter’ Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Be Available?

The “Houses of Hogwarts” doughnuts and the special Sorting Hat doughnut officially launch on Monday, August 18, 2025 at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops, as well as via the Krispy Kreme app and website.

How Long Will the ‘Harry Potter’ Doughnuts Be on Sale?

This is a limited-time offering—available for a short window from August 18 to September 14, 2025. That gives fans less than a month to try all the house-themed doughnuts, the Sorting Hat special, or take advantage of free-glaze promotions and giveaways tied to the collection.

How Much Do the ‘Harry Potter’ Doughnuts Cost?

While Krispy Kreme hasn’t listed specific prices in available sources, the themed doughnuts can be purchased individually or as part of custom “House of Hogwarts” dozen boxes—both in-store and via the app or website. The Sorting Hat doughnut is sold separately in a special box while supplies last.