Tropical Storm Erin Updates: Will it Become a Hurricane?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tropical Storm Erin has become the latest development in the Atlantic Ocean to cause concern. On Tuesday, August 12, the National Hurricane Center provided a status update about its strength and path for the coming days. So, what does this mean for the East Coast of the United States? Get updates on the storm below.

Tropical Storm Erin 2025 Path

Erin was located around 690 miles west of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands at around 5 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. Erin currently has maximum sustained wind speeds near 45 miles per hour in addition to higher gusts.

According to its projected path, Erin is moving westward and is expected to do so in the next several days, forecasters have indicated.

As seen on Zoom Earth, the path of Erin continues westward toward the Dominican Republic. It’s still unclear whether or not Erin could actually make landfall on either the D.R., Florida or any part of the U.S. East Coast.

11am EDT Mon Aug 11th – Tropical Storm #Erin has formed in the far eastern tropical Atlantic just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph & intensification is forecast as it moves westward across the open tropical Atlantic.https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/JUtKJPe8IS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 11, 2025

Will Tropical Storm Erin Become a Hurricane?

Yes, the National Hurricane Center announced that Erin will become a hurricane. According to an August 12 advisory, the NHC indicated that the storm is “likely to become a hurricane later this week in the central tropical Atlantic.”

The advisory pointed out that there are currently “no coastal watches or warnings in effect.” Additionally, the NHC indicated that there are currently no hazards affecting land.

However, Erin could intensify in strength once it touches warmer water, becoming this season’s first major hurricane of a category 3 or higher by Saturday, August 16.

Tropical Storm Erin Spaghetti Models

Spaghetti models for tropical Storm Erin can be found on major weather forecast platforms. Multiple computer models are predicting that once Erin becomes a hurricane, it shouldn’t touch the East Coast of the U.S., and that it might turn northward, according to several outlets. However, European models suggest that Erin could brush along the coastline.