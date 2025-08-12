Meteor Shower August 2025: How & When to Watch the Perseid Shower

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Perseids meteor shower of August 2025 is about to hit peak visibility soon, and stargazers are scrambling to find out when and where exactly they can get the best viewpoint of what we call “shooting stars.” Meteors are quick, and watching them with the naked eye is an actual challenge. And this time around, the meteor shower will be affected by the waning gibbous moon’s illumination. So, how can you watch the current meteor shower, and when does it end?

Below, get all the details about the August 2025 Perseids meteor shower.

What Day Are the August 2025 Meteor Shower?

The peak of the upcoming Perseid meteor shower will take place between August 12 through August 13, according to NASA and the American Meteor Society. The actual timeline of the full meteor shower is from July 17 to August 23.

A trio of astronomical events will unfold in less than one week throughout August, including the famed Persied meteor shower and a must-see early morning gathering of planets. Here are the top astronomy events for August 2025. https://t.co/K4MvU3LTMM pic.twitter.com/9BL3Xgf6df — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 3, 2025

How to Watch the August 2025 Perseids Meteor Shower

Stargazers will have to look toward the constellation Perseus to see the meteor shower. The best time to view the Perseids is before dawn throughout the Northern Hemisphere. However, depending on where you’re located, the shower can also be viewed as early as 10 p.m., per NASA.

However, a waning gibbous moon will impact the meteor shower by reducing the visibility, per the American Meteor Society. Only the brightest meteors in the sky will be visible, which means that it will only be possible to see a fraction of the so-called “shooting stars.” Between 10 and 20 meteors will be seen in the sky instead of the typical 50 to 100 per hour during most other showers.

When Is the Next Full Moon?

Since a waning gibbous is in the sky right now, the next full moon — called the August sturgeon moon — will hit full illumination just before 4:00 a.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. PT on August 9.