Why Did Trump Deploy the National Guard to Washington D.C.? The Reason

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump deployed the U.S. National Guard to Washington D.C. today, Monday, August 11, and spoke to reporters from the White House press briefing room about his decision. The 79-year-old Republican president effectively placed D.C. police under federal control by activating the national guard.

As part of the national guard activation, between 100 and 200 soldiers will be ordered to support law enforcement in the D.C. area. As part of their deployment, soldiers will have various tasks, including administration and/or presence to “support” police.

Below, learn why Trump deployed the national guard to D.C.

Why Did Trump Deploy the National Guard?

Trump deployed the National Guard because of the apparent uncontrollable crime happening in the city, he claimed during his announcement on August 11. The president called the crime “bloodshed” and “squalor” in his speech.

“I’m announcing a historic action to rescue our nation’s capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor, and worse,” Trump said from the White House press briefing room. He added, “This is Liberation Day in D.C., and we’re going to take our capitol back.”

One day before his deployment announcement, the president took to Truth Social to proclaim that he wants homeless people out and “far from” D.C.

“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote via Truth Social on Sunday, August 10. “We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. … There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter! [sic]”

Can a President Put Police Under Federal Control?

Trump cited Section 740 under the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which was enacted in 1973. According to the act, the Home Rule was the “result of the ongoing push by District residents for control of their own local affairs. The existing local government is the most expanded form of self-government since the establishment of the District as the seat of the federal government.”

How Long Will the National Guard be in Washington D.C.?

Trump did not specify how long the national guard’s deployment will last.