Better Sleep and Straighter Smiles: TruGlo Modern Dental’s Back-to-School Boost

Good sleep is a priority for many people, but snoring often disrupts rest for both the individual and their partner. Chronic snoring can lead to daytime fatigue, irritability, and strained relationships at home. As families prepare to settle into busy school routines, many are looking for ways to improve sleep and overall wellness without adding more stress to their schedules. TruGlo Modern Dental of Calabasas has introduced a new treatment designed to address snoring in a simple, non-surgical way.

A New Option for Sleep Concerns

TruGlo now offers the Solea laser as part of its services. This technology uses a targeted CO₂ laser approach in the soft palate area. Treatments take place in the dental office and are completed over a series of short visits.

“We wanted to offer a solution that fits into people’s busy lives,” says Rhonda, founder of TruGlo Modern Dental. “The Solea laser allows patients to explore an option that doesn’t require surgery or long recovery times.”

Patients who have received the treatment describe it as straightforward and easy to fit into their schedules. “I was skeptical at first, but after the sessions, my sleep improved, and my partner noticed the difference right away,” one patient shared.

Seasonal Interest and Growing Awareness

Interest in this service has grown during the back-to-school season, a time when families focus on wellness routines. With more awareness around the connection between sleep quality and overall health, simple in-office options are drawing attention.

Rhonda notes, “Fall is a natural time when patients start thinking about changes they want to make before the end of the year. Better sleep is often at the top of that list.”

Orthodontics See a Seasonal Spike

Alongside its snoring treatment, TruGlo continues to provide orthodontic care for teens and adults. Invisalign and braces remain in high demand during fall, as families aim to start treatment while school schedules are still fresh.

“Many parents view fall as an ideal time to begin orthodontics,” says Rhonda. “It allows kids to adjust to treatment while the year is still new.”

TruGlo offers clear aligners like Invisalign for those who prefer a discreet approach, along with traditional braces for comprehensive alignment.

Supporting Health and Confidence

By offering services that address both sleep and dental alignment, TruGlo provides care that reaches beyond aesthetics. The clinic’s approach focuses on supporting patients’ daily lives by helping them feel more rested, confident, and ready to take on their routines.

“We believe in providing treatments that fit the realities of our patients’ schedules,” Rhonda explains. “When care feels manageable, people are more likely to take steps toward better health.”

Dentistry Designed for Modern Needs

TruGlo Modern Dental of Calabasas continues to expand with offerings that align with the needs of today’s patients. Whether someone is curious about snoring treatment options or ready to begin orthodontics, the clinic emphasizes convenience and thoughtful care.

For many patients, this fall is a season of small changes with lasting benefits. To learn more about TruGlo’s services or schedule a consultation, visit their website.