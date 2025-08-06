Who Is the Fort Stewart Shooter? Updates on the Case

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fort Stewart, one of the largest U.S. Army bases in the country, was the site of a shocking shooting on August 6, 2025, that left five soldiers injured. The incident occurred within the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, prompting a swift lockdown across the base. Authorities have confirmed that a male service member was taken into custody shortly after the attack. As investigators from the Army Criminal Investigation Division and FBI continue to gather details, questions remain about the suspect’s identity and motive.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Fort Stewart shooting and the ongoing investigation.

Where Is Fort Stewart?

Fort Stewart, a U.S. Army post, is located in Georgia along the state’s Canoochee River.

What Happened in Fort Stewart?

In the morning hours of August 6, five soldiers were shot in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area of Fort Stewart during an active shooter threat. Fore Stewart was placed under lockdown at around 11:00 a.m, according to a verified Facebook post shared by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield.

“All soldiers were treated on-site and moved to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment,” the post read. “There is no active threat to the community. Law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting in the 2nd ABCT complex at 10:56 a.m. The shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m. The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and Fort Stewart lifted the lockdown of the main cantonment area at 12:10 p.m.”

The Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield added that the shooting is under investigation.

Who Is the Fort Stewart Shooter?

The Fort Stewart shooter was revealed to be 28-year-old Sgt. Quornelius Radford during a press conference on August 6, hours after the shooting occurred. The victims who were shot by the suspect were Radford’s coworkers, Brig. Gen. John Lubas, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, said during the press conference.

“The shooting occurred at the soldier’s place of work,” Lucas told reporters. “It did involve his coworkers. We’re still not certain about the motivations.”

Lubas also confirmed that surrounding soldiers in Fort Stewart who witnessed the incident “immediately and without hesitation tackled the soldier, subdued him.”

Story is developing …