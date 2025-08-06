Celebrities Who Have Their Game Room

Imagine being a celebrity; not only do you have millions of adoring fans all over the world, but you also have millions of dollars at your disposal. It comes as no surprise, then, that celebrity homes are fitted with the coolest amenities you can imagine, one of which is a game room.

Rather than having to go to physical establishments to have their needs met, many celebrities simply set up gaming stations within their own homes. This is especially true as more people are choosing to gamble using the internet. In the past, land-based establishments were the only option to play casino games or bet on sports. Now, you can do so from computers and mobile devices. As Viola D’Elia pointed out on Esports Insider Australia site, online casinos now offer faster payouts, better odds, and fair rules. And it’s not just celebrities who expect that kind of service anymore. With everything available from your living room, it makes sense why so many stars invest in serious home gaming spaces.

PewDiePie

It comes as no surprise that one of the OG Kings of YouTube, PewDiePie, has an impressive gaming setup in his highly sought-after home. He’s made a career of creating and putting out video content, so you would expect his game room to be state-of-the-art. He boasts of a Humanscale FNSM43 desk, which is designed to not just facilitate watching content and playing games but also creating and putting out content. This means that no matter what type of game he is streaming or playing, he’ll do so in immense comfort. This impressive desk can work as both a sitting and standing station, which allows for immense flexibility.

Unsurprisingly, this YouTube King also has a custom-made chair called the PewDiePie LED 100M Edition. It has 4D armrests, LED lighting, and some of the finest foam in the world. This means that as he spends hours on end gaming, whether for his audience or privately, he will be doing so in comfort. Ever the multitasker, PewDiePie has free weights on his desk and a cable management system to make sure that things stay decluttered and he can put in a quick workout while playing his games.

Christina Aguilera

While she might be more known for her belting vocals and immense stage presence. Christina Aguilera also boasts a formidable game room in her California home. She has a special penchant for older arcade titles, and one of her favorites is reportedly like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Besides this, she also has a pool table, which has probably been used by a few famous guests during her legendary parties. Unsurprisingly, she’s also a video game lover as she has experience with a wide range of Nintendo consoles. Needless to say, the singer takes the crown for diverse gaming interests and has put her money where her mouth is.

50 Cent

Given that he’s fresh off a much-hyped Vegas residency, it should come as no surprise that 50 Cent loves to gamble. But rather than go to a physical casino, he preferred to place his wagers from the comfort of his home casino and game room. This was a fixture of his former Connecticut home and was truly a sight to behold.

It doubled as a game room and a nightclub and was aptly called Club TKO. Not only did it feature a DJ booth and a dancefloor, but it also had blackjack and poker tables. Given that he’s friends with so many famous people, there’s little doubt that some exciting (and pricey) wagers were placed in this room over the years. Unlike Aguilera, he doesn’t seem to be as much of a video game enthusiast as he is a high roller.

When it was sold for $2.9 million in 2019, the home featured not just the game room but 21 bedrooms, 35 bathrooms, 5 kitchens, and even a movie theatre. The rapper has been tight-lipped about his current mansion, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it featured a game room as well.

Ninja’s Streaming Paradise

A gamer on Ninja’s level was bound to have a state-of-the-art streaming room, and thankfully, we’ve been given a glimpse into it. Of course, lots of content creators have amazing game setups, which are as much a part of the experience for fans as the content itself. And as more people enter the space, the pressure to have the best setup only increases. Lots of them will have to live up to the high standard already set by Ninja and others, however.

Years ago, he gave fans a look at his basement, which he turned into a massive streaming hub and partnered with Red Bull to bring it to life. This involved over $20,000 worth of equipment, including LED colour-changing lights, four different Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 4K 60 fps, and Electrovoice and Shure broadcast microphones. Even with these upgrades, Ninja made sure to keep his signature aesthetic with the lighting and his NZXT custom-made computer system.

Over the years, he’s continued to stream from this room, setting the standard for other creatives and entertaining fans along the way.

Kenyon Martin

The former basketball star might have made a name for himself on the court, but he is also known for his commitment to gaming at home. From what he’s revealed of his property, he has not only a bowling alley but also a billiards table and a pool. His gaming space is designed to be the ultimate man cave, and no doubt it has played host to other celebrities, ball players, and otherwise.

These pieces of gaming equipment are of the highest quality, and even though Martin doesn’t play in the league anymore, his love of gaming and his dedicated space don’t seem to have waned.