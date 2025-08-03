When Will Caitlin Clark Be Back? Why She Isn’t Playing Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Caitlin Clark has been notably absent from the basketball court this season, and fans are dying to know the answers to two questions. 1) Why isn’t she playing right now, and 2) When will she be back on the floor?

Below, we have the latest updates on Caitlin’s injury and her return status.

Why Isn’t Caitlin Clark Playing Today?

Caitlin wasn’t on the court again due to a groin injury, which she suffered from on July 15. The Indiana Fever updated basketball fans less than two weeks later on her progress.

“Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week,” the team shared in a statement on July 24. “The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations. Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being.”

My assessment for Caitlin Clark’s return was always 6 weeks which puts it near aug 20. They can’t risk rushing her. And imo she should have 2 full weeks of practice before playing.

What Happened to Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin has suffered multiple soft-tissue injuries this basketball season, but her right groin injury has proven to be the most impactful.

It’s unclear how exactly Caitlin developed the specific injury, but her teammate Sophie Cunningham provided some context about it.

“It’s such, like, a weird injury,” Sophie said on August 2, according to Newsweek. “She’s not in pain all the time. But when you do hurt it you’re out for another. … So, I think they’re trying to be like extra cautious so she doesn’t kind of have those little setbacks.”

When Will Caitlin Clark Be Back?

According to the Fever’s July 24 statement, there was “no timetable available for Clark’s return,” meaning that she was off the court for an indefinite period, at least until she was mostly healed. “Any further updates will be shared as they become available,” the team added in its statement.

On August 3, Coach Stephanie White said that Caitlin’s recovery is “going well” while speaking to reporters during a press conference.

“It’s just, for us, I think staying the course and make sure we’re really diligent about each step that we take, and that we don’t have setbacks and that we’re patient with it,” the coach explained. “I know she wants to be out on the floor, and we want her out on the floor, but making sure that she’s ready is the most important thing. I still don’t know how far we are; we’re going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time.”

Based on Coach White’s latest statement, Caitlin still has to take some time off the court to heal her injury.