FDA Recalls Butter: What Brands Are Part of the Recall?

Image Credit: Getty Images/500px

The FDA has issued a recall for more than 64,000 pounds of NH European Style Butter Blend produced by Bunge North America. The bulk product, typically used in food service and institutional kitchens, was pulled due to undeclared milk allergens that could pose serious health risks for those with allergies. While not sold in retail stores, the recalled butter was distributed to multiple facilities across the U.S. and the Dominican Republic.

Here’s what to know about the recall, the affected lot, and more below.

What Butter Products Were Recalled?

The FDA has issued a Class II recall for 64,800 pounds (1,800 cases) of NH European Style Butter Blend, manufactured by Bunge North America Inc. Based in Chesterfield, Missouri, Bunge is an agribusiness company that produces and distributes a range of food ingredients, including corn, wheat, rice, soybeans, and feed peas.

According to a July 14 FDA alert, the recalled butter was shipped to 12 distribution centers in the United States and one in the Dominican Republic.

The recalled product can be identified by the following:

UPC : 1 00 78684 73961 2

Lot Code: 5064036503

Why Is Butter Being Recalled by the FDA?

The recall was voluntarily initiated on July 14, 2025, and later elevated by the FDA to a Class II recall—its second-highest warning level—on July 30, due to undeclared milk in the product.

Milk is a major food allergen, and because it was not listed on the label, the butter poses a potential risk of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, for individuals with milk allergies. A Class II classification indicates that exposure could lead to temporary or medically reversible health effects, though the risk of serious harm is considered low.

Other Food Recalls by the FDA in 2025

Beyond butter, here are notable FDA-related food recalls from 2025: