Is There an Eclipse on August 2, 2025? When to See the Total Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse has become one of the world’s most fascinating and highly anticipated events. Skywatchers break out their special eclipse-viewing glasses and make a day of it. Thanks to researchers and scientists, we have an exact timeline of when we can see each one in the near future. But in recent days, social media blew up with rumors that the “eclipse of the century” will be visible on August 2, 2025. So, is it true, and how can we all see the total solar eclipse?

Below, find out when the upcoming 6-minute-long eclipse will be and how you can see it.

Is There a Solar Eclipse Today August 2, 2025?

No, despite the speculation, there is no solar eclipse on August 2, 2025. The confusion was stirred up from reports about a solar eclipse approaching in 2027.

Ever seen a total solar #eclipse from space? Here is our astronauts' view from the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/2VrZ3Y1Fqz — NASA (@NASA) April 8, 2024

When Is the Solar Eclipse?

The solar eclipse is actually taking place on August 2, 2027. The total solar “eclipse of the century” is expected to last more than 6 minutes at its peak, per NASA.

Where Will the ‘Eclipse of the Century’ Be Visible?

Basically everywhere else except North America – that’s right, most American skywatchers won’t be able to see the total solar eclipse in 2027. Only people across parts of Europe, Africa and the Middle East will see the world go dark for several minutes.

The countries that will be in the path of totality are:

Spain

Morocco

Algeria

Tunisia

Gibraltar

Libya

Sudan

Egypt

Saudi

Arabia

Yemen

Somalia

The countries that are not in the path of totality across the three continents will get a partial view of the solar eclipse.

Some Americans will be able to get a partial view of the event too on August 2, 2027. Residents in parts of Maine will be able to see the view between 5:14 a.m. and 5:19 a.m. ET, according to Time and Date.

Is August 2 the Only Total Solar Eclipse Coming Up?

No, there is actually another total solar eclipse coming up on August 12, 2026, but American skywatchers will also have trouble seeing its totality. People in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and Portugal will be able to see it, though.