How Did Ryne Sandberg Die? Baseball Hall-of-Famer’s Cause of Death

Ryne Sandberg left behind a legacy in Major League Baseball. The late Hall-of-Famer and former second basemen for the Chicago Cubs died on July 28, 2025. He was just 65. Sandberg’s family announced the news of his death in a statement shared to his Instagram account.

“It is with heavy hearts, we announce that Ryne passed away tonight in the comfort of his home,” the Sandberg family confirmed. “Ryne was surrounded by his loving wife Margaret, their children, and grandchildren. We thank you for all of the kind words, support, and love during this difficult time. Ryne will forever be in our hearts.”

Ryne Sandberg’s Health: What Cancer Did He Have?

Sandberg was battling metastatic prostate cancer. He revealed his diagnosis in January 2024 in an Instagram statement.

“To my Chicago Cubs, National Baseball Hall of Fame, extended Baseball Family, the city of Chicago, and all my loyal fans, I want to share some personal news,” Sandberg’s caption read. “Last week, I learned that I have been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.”

Sandberg pointed out that he had “begun treatment, and I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends.”

“We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this,” the former manager of the Phillies concluded. “Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.”

Within months, however, Sandberg announced that he was cancer-free — which only lasted for a short time. In December 2024, he announced that the cancer had relapsed and had spread to his other organs.

How Did Ryne Sandberg Die?

Sandberg died following a relapse with metastatic prostate cancer.

Who Is Ryne Sandberg’s Wife?

Ryne was married to his wife, Margaret Koehnemann, since 1995. He was previously married to his first wife, Cindy White, from 1979 to 1995. The ex-spouses met in high school.

Did Ryne Sandberg Have Children?

Yes, Sandberg was a father to two children, Justin and Lindsey, whom he shared with his first wife, and a stepdad to his second wife’s kids from a previous relationship: B.R., Adriane, and Steven.