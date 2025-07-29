345 Park Avenue NYC Shooter: Updates on Suspect’s Identity & Situation

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

New York City locals were shocked when a shooter appeared to easily enter the Midtown high-rise 345 Park Avenue office building on Monday, July 28, in the evening. At least two people inside the Blackstone building were shot — one civilian and one off-duty police officer. As more details come to light about the developing situation, get updates on the identity of the shooter below.

345 Park Avenue Shooting Timeline

Police said they responded to an active shooter call just after 6:00 p.m. local time on July 28 at 345 Park Avenue, also known as the Blackstone building. The suspected shooter reportedly acted alone, police said, and barricaded himself on the 33rd floor.

Following the shooting, ABC News reported that the off-duty police officer was fatally shot. A second individual, a civilian, was also shot, but their condition is unknown at the time of publication.

What Businesses Are Located Inside 345 Park Avenue?

Blackstone, the NFL and KPMG are some of the businesses with offices inside 345 Park Avenue.

Due to police activity, please avoid the vicinity of East 52 Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Expect emergency vehicles & delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/FudrBbiXV6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 28, 2025

Who Is the 345 Park Avenue Shooter?

The identity of the 345 Park Avenue shooter was confirmed to be Shane Tamura, and he’s dead, police revealed. He was a 27-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada, according to CNN. Sources told the outlet that he had an expired private investigator license. Tamura died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As seen on security footage outside of the Blackstone building, the gunman walked in carrying an assault weapon. He was wearing a blazer over a collared shirt and sunglasses. No one else was seen outside of the building when the man walked in with what appeared to be a long gun.

Is the Blackstone Building Still Under Lockdown?

Individuals who were inside 345 Park Avenue have been evacuated. The New York Times reported that people were seen leaving the building at around 7:00 p.m. with their arms raised.

After shots were fired, a warning broadcast was heard on the fifth floor of 399 Park Avenue, according to NBC News. It said, “An incident has occurred outside of the building. Please stay inside, shelter in place, stay away from the windows until further instructions from the NYPD.”

What Was the NYC Shooter’s Motive?

Since the identity of the gunman has not been publicly disclosed yet, his motive is still unclear. Police revealed he played high school football and had a troubled mental health history. Tamura also had two mental health crisis holds in Nevada, according to Eyewitness News.

Additionally, police discovered that Tamura had a note in his pocket claiming he had the brain disorder known as CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy).