SLUSHII Reinvents Himself as ‘sapientdream’ With Emotional Album ‘Chrysalis’ and WEBTOON Anime Storyline

Image Credit: Slushii

Slushii just hit refresh on everything.

The EDM hitmaker known for feel-good festival anthems has stepped into a totally new dimension—and fans are eating it up. Releasing his latest album Chrysalis under the deeply personal alias sapientdream, Slushii (real name Julian Scanlan) is taking fans on an emotional, anime-inspired journey of self-reinvention—and it’s not just through music.

He’s also the creator of his own anime storyline, Sapient Dream, launched exclusively through WEBTOON, blending ethereal soundscapes with a beautifully illustrated world.

What Is Slushii’s New Album Chrysalis About?

Chrysalis is easily Slushii’s most personal body of work to date. The album explores themes of transformation, inner healing, and growing beyond pain. Gone are the explosive drops; in their place are immersive melodies, ambient textures, and raw emotion. It’s the kind of album that meets you in your quietest moments.

Slushii’s Chrysalis Tracklist: All 18 Songs

Down (Intro) Feels Like Heaven Needed Your Heart Blue Sky Fish Start Again Moongazer Sunflower Anemone I Hope You Know (feat. CloudNone) Kupala TRUE!! Serenity (The Ones We Leave Behind) Get Up and Fly Illusions

Chrysalis Pull Me Close (feat. SPIRIT LINK) What Could Have Been Past Lives (feat. TIFFVNYJOY)

From Album to Anime: Sapient Dream Immerses Fans in Slushii’s New Universe

Described as a “dynamic, multi-sensory webcomic experience,” Sapient Dream draws inspiration directly from Slushii’s Chrysalis track “Past Lives,” which went viral on TikTok. Each chapter of the sci-fi adventure pairs thematically with songs from the album, making the reading experience immersive and emotionally resonant.

Fans attending Anime Expo 2025 got an early peek during a July 5 panel hosted by WEBTOON and SONICDream. That night, Slushii also performed a special “Operation Overload” DJ set, followed by a fan meet-and-greet the next day at WEBTOON’s booth.

With Chrysalis setting the emotional foundation and Sapient Dream expanding the lore, Slushii is crafting something rare: a personal mythology told through sound, story, and style.