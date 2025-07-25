Hersheypark Death: What Happened to the 9-Year-Old Child at the Boardwalk?

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Hersheypark officials confirmed that a 9-year-old guest died at its waterpark, the Boardwalk, on Thursday, July 24. No personal details about the child nor the family were disclosed. Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn released a statement announcing the tragedy.

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” Lawn wrote in a public statement shared on Hersheypark’s Facebook account. “We extend our deepest condolences for their loss. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any personal details at this time.”

As new details emerge, get updates about the incident and learn what happened below.

Where Is the Boardwalk at Hersheypark?

The Boardwalk waterpark is west of Hershey’s Chocolatetown. It opened in 2007 and features 16 different water rides for guests.

Has Hersheypark Ever Had a Death Before?

Yes, the last known death that occurred at Hersheypark was in 1977, according to the Lebanon Daily News. A 16-year-old summer maintenance worker was struck by a new rollercoaster after the ride was accidentally started. Though medical personnel administered immediate assistance, the teenager was pronounced dead at the Hershey Medical Center.

Did the 9-Year-Old Guest Drown at the Boardwalk?

It’s unclear whether the child drowned, but Lawn pointed out in his public statement that the guest “was in distress.”

“Tonight, a 9-year-old guest was tragically lost at The Boardwalk at Hersheypark,” Lawn’s statement began. “From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel.”

How Did a Child Die at Hersheypark?

Hersheypark officials did not disclose any other details about the child’s death, though the guest was quickly brought to the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

“To every family who visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive every decision we make,” Lawn continued in his statement. “We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark.”

Lawn vowed that Hersheypark “will provide updates as appropriate” and “will conduct a thorough internal review and cooperate fully with authorities.”