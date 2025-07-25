Alex Peña Makes Waves in Hollywood with HBO Max Debut

Image Credit: Danielle Masucci

In the heart of Hollywood, very few newcomers achieve significant achievements so quickly. Mexican actor Alex Peña, who arrived in Los Angeles in October 2023, is proving to be a compelling exception, by landing a role in the highly anticipated HBO Max dark comedy “Mountainhead.”

Sharing the screen with actors like Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Corey Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef, and under the direction of “Succession´s” director Jesse Armstrong, Peña’s inclusion in “Mountainhead” showcases his undeniable talent and ability to adapt into the industry. “It was incredible to exchange lines with Jason (Schwartzman). He’s amazing and witty, and the clarity with which Jesse (Armstrong) conducted everyone, it felt like an orchestra. I feel very blessed that in so little time in LA, I’m already working with such great talents, but above all, that they are very kind people.”

But Peña’s achievements extend far beyond his HBO Max debut. This September, audiences will see him on the big screen in the feature film “Autos, Mota y Rocanrol.” Directed by J.M. Cravioto, the film features leading actors Emiliano Zurita and Alejandro Speitzer, beloved by Mexican and Spanish-speaking communities. Peña takes on the role of former Mexican President Vicente Fox, bringing a charmingly comedic yet balanced portrayal to the character. Alex shared some thoughts, saying: “My tocayo (Speitzer) and Emiliano (Zurita) were all game; they treated me with respect and we got to play a lot on set, it was a so much fun. J.M. Cravioto was very kind and open to what I proposed, while maintaining a very clear idea on how he wanted it done. It was just super easy to work with them”.

In a remarkably short time, Alex Peña has amassed a diverse body of work, including several short films, commercial projects for various brands, voice acting for a video game, and three vertical format shows. Alex has been working with Director/Producer Ellyes Baccar on different projects such as Sunset Emma and Lucky Zahra.

Peña is also making significant strides as a producer in Mexico City with his production Company “Oven Media”, actively developing international projects. Among them is a touching and dynamic feature film centered on a young Mexican girl’s passion for ballet, which is planned as a co-production between Mexico and Wales. The project is currently in the negotiation phase, with investors being sought to move towards pre-production.

In a remarkably short time, Alex Peña has demonstrated his versatility as an international actor and his vision as a producer in Mexico, establishing himself as a figure to keep an eye out for in the entertainment world. His dedication to crafting compelling narratives and his strategic approach to building international partnerships position him for continued success in Los Angeles, Mexico and across global markets.

You can find some of his projects on Netflix, like “Four Centuries of Mircales”, and “The War Nextdoor”; and on HULU “UFO Factory”. On Social Media you can find him as Alex Peña.

