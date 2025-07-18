How Did One Tiny Cup Fill a Huge Jug? The Magic Trick That Went Viral

Image Credit: Eknoor Soni

What do you get when you take two brothers, a cup of juice, and a big jug? A little magic, obviously. Or, at least that’s what happened when Arsh Soni convinced his younger brother Eknoor that he filled a large jug with a small glass of juice. The video of the magic trick stunned the masses, going viral to the tune of 25 million views across platforms.

While it simply looked like a cool trick to most viewers, the video launched Eknoor Soni’s future journey as a digital creator. Soni wants to do more than simply post illusions. He tells stories in a way that prompts viewers to question everything they think they know about reality.

Arsh, who has 15 million followers of his own, helped bring that early moment to life, but Eknoor has since developed his own path and momentum online.

Making Magic from a Seemingly Mundane Moment

Not every magic trick needs a massive tank of water and what appears to be a superhuman feat of endurance. The brothers’ juice trick was simple, yet the impossibility of it was effective. Getting people to pause their doomscrolling isn’t the easiest task, but the video captured people’s attention enough to watch, rewatch, and share.

Of course, there’s nothing modern audiences love more than a good mystery, prompting commenters to share theories, amazement, and disbelief. Yet it wasn’t just the trick itself that drew viewers in. The wholesome bond and reaction between the brothers made the video feel more personal and real. The relationship between the brothers allows fans to connect to something deeper than their illusions.

Creating a Brand of Authentic Illusion

The key to a good demonstration of magic is the mashup of authenticity and illusion. Engagement is all about making viewers feel something, whether it’s joy, empathy, rage, or curiosity. The Soni brothers aim to subvert expectations with surprising content that makes their audiences think. Ultimately, it makes mundane moments feel extraordinary.

Working With the Algorithm

Any content creator can tell you that creation isn’t an easy or quick process. Eknoor has spent his time building up his followers with analysis and experiments. When videos do well, he figures out why and leans into that process.

When his posts don’t do the kind of numbers Eknoor hoped, he looks at each component to determine what might not have resonated with his fans to fine-tune the process. Naturally, when things go well, he doesn’t repeat videos, just the vibe with a unique spin for each post.

Spreading the Knowledge to Other Creators

Viral videos will always help creators succeed, but Eknoor doesn’t want to stop at his own success. He’s looking to share his knowledge with an agency geared toward helping other creators achieve their content creation goals across multiple platforms. Eknoor knows how difficult it is to find the time and patience required to make the most of each creator’s brand.

Eknoor plans to use what he’s learned about challenging expectations to guide others toward the same success. As Eknoor discovered when filling a giant cup captivated people all over the world, thinking differently and encouraging his audience and other creators to do the same is the heart of standing out on social media platforms inundated with content creator hopefuls.

As Eknoor says, “When you follow us, you’re not just watching tricks or stunts; you’re diving into a world of possibility where rules don’t apply, and the laws of physics are more like suggestions.”

