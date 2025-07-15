VAYA VAYA and the Sacred Violence of Art, “HELL’ YA,” and Music

Image Credit: Ken Weingart, Los Angeles

VAYA VAYA is an award-winning composer, performer, and director whose art and music are steeped in experimental sounds and imagery. She is radical and spiritual, pushing the boundaries of sound and images as she explores themes of “chaos, healing, love, and divine alignment.”

The Warrior of Love

The Toronto-based VAYA VAYA has always trusted her path, believing that life’s process would guide her to where she was meant to be. She regards her music as a divine calling, something that a higher power decided for her. VAYA VAYA bases all her values on truth and love, regards all her work as the essence of her spiritual journey and process, and sees herself as a free soul working for God.

“A friend of mine calls me ‘The Warrior of Love,’ which really resonates with me,” VAYA VAYA says.

Following the Flow

VAYA VAYA doesn’t follow trends or the latest popular sound in the music industry. She’s a disruptor, shunning formulas and going with what she calls “the flow.” She follows it into the extreme limits of music and defines her work as a “sonic prayer, cinematic rebellion, and emotional confession.”

Music is VAYA VAYA’s sacred mission, and her experimental sound is a new wave in the artistic world.

Radical Spirituality

“Music has always lived in me,” VAYA VAYA says. “God decided it for me.”

VAYA VAYA was only 4 years old when she started studying classical music and began singing. Since then, she says, music has been running in her blood.

“My journey in music began as a child with classical influences, but it has evolved into something more radical and spiritual,” VAYA VAYA shares.

The experimental musician’s latest release, “Achaiah 7, Love into Patience,” and the accompanying video dive deep into this radical spirituality.

“HELL’ YA”: A Prophetic Rebellion

Her latest single, “HELL’ YA,” released on June 25, is both a battle cry and a blessing. It stands in direct opposition to the disposable nature of viral culture, offering instead a sacred act of sonic rebellion. The track is fueled by faith, divine clarity, and spiritual grit—what she calls her “true love frequency.”

Unconventional yet deeply resonant, “HELL’ YA” challenges the industry’s obsession with speed and spectacle. It’s not meant to trend; it’s meant to touch something buried and bring it back to life. In a world where sound is often stripped of soul, VAYA VAYA offers this track as both invocation and disruption.

Award-Winning Artist With a Unique Vision

VAYA VAYA’s music transcends the audio and pushes into video. The visual representations of her music have won multiple awards worldwide at various film festivals. In 2020, at the Montreal Independent Short Film Festival, VAYA VAYA won Best Music Video for “Sexual.” The video for “Pulse” garnered a slew of awards, from Best Composer at the Philadelphia Arthouse Film Festival in 2023 to Best Music Video at the Paris International Short Film Festival later that year.

The experimental artist draws from her rich creative community in Toronto, infusing her visual art with powerful movement, symbolism, and performance. In her recent video for “Achaiah 7, Love into Patience,” aerialists and dancers perform as VAYA VAYA, dressed as a mystic, sings and wields a sword. The imagery mirrors the dynamic shifts in the music and centers her in the role she embraces most deeply: a warrior of love.

The Light of Hope

The path that VAYA VAYA is carving out for herself is not always easy. She’s had periods where the music was a distant echo, and her creativity floundered. Recently, at 4:44 AM, she was again infused with music, images, and themes in the middle of the night.

“It’s often when you are at the edge of your desperation that the light of hope appears,” VAYA VAYA adds.

VAYA VAYA believes that humanity needs to shift into what she calls a “true love process” and believes the flow that she follows is leading her to give “something precious to the collective consciousness.”