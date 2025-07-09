All in the Details: Why Sartoro Was the Only Choice for Gregory Michael’s Wedding Wardrobe

Image Credit: Gregory Michael

Actor Gregory Michael got married… and made an entrance. On a jet ski. In a black linen tuxedo. His bride is actor and director M.C. Huff, whose creative instincts match his flair for the unexpected. The unforgettable event tells you something about Michael’s approach to style: bold, personal, and unapologetically distinctive. It also says something about Sartoro, the custom suit house behind Michael’s impeccable wedding looks. Because not many brands can pull off formalwear that’s made for the aisle and aquatic theatrics.

Hear it from Gregory himself as he walks through the process and the stunning events of their big day:

The Sartoro Collaboration: A Wedding Wardrobe in Three Acts

What started as a collaboration became a full wardrobe production. Michael needed more than just a wedding tux. He needed a lineup that matched the pace of a weekend full of ceremonies, boat rides, island scenery, and unexpected moments. Sartoro delivered three separate custom looks for the occasion—each with its own personality, and each an exercise in precision tailoring and design freedom.

A tux for a jet ski? In black linen, no less! Try finding that on a rack. “I pitched (Sartoro founder) Andy this James Bond entrance idea,” Michael said. “He was totally game. I asked, ‘Have you ever done a black linen tux before?’ and he hadn’t, but he figured it out. That’s what made it special.”

Designed to keep its structure even on tropical waters, the suit was custom-fitted down to the millimeter using Sartoro’s AI-powered virtual sizing.

And that was just look number one.

For the ceremony, Michael chose Sartoro’s sand linen suit with a wide lapel—again, a detail few ready-to-wear brands would accommodate. And for the third look, the Verona Sage suit with a custom silk lining, initials embroidered inside, and a silhouette tailored to both breeze and bravado.

The actor worked closely with Sartoro’s team, iterating on style, structure, and fabric until each ensemble was not only visually distinct but deeply personal. “If I didn’t feel like I looked the part, I wouldn’t have felt the part,” he said. “Once I put on those suits, I felt 100%.”

Tailoring, Reimagined

There’s a reason why Sartoro resonated with someone like Michael, whose career spans from network dramas to self-produced series like Finn. He lives between worlds, on set, on stage, and now on the water. For that, he needs a wardrobe that moves with him. Sartoro’s tech-forward approach to bespoke tailoring skips the red tape and awkward fittings. Instead, clients get a hybrid of traditional craftsmanship and digital precision, right down to choosing their lapel shape or how much lining they want on a summer-weight jacket.

That blend of accessibility and artisanship is part of Sartoro’s DNA. Yes, the suits are made-to-measure. But they’re also made to matter.

From Vows to Vacation Mode

The partnership between Michael and Sartoro didn’t end at the wedding. Michael also received early pieces from Sartoro’s yet-to-launch Elevated Casual collection. These included tailored silk-blend shirts and shorts that maintain the brand’s minimalist, masculine polish without compromising comfort. “These new pieces are phenomenal,” Michael said. “Short sleeves, bold prints, tailored shorts, all custom. Perfect for the summer.”

Style, after all, is just one form of storytelling, and Michael has more stories to tell. Between performances with LA’s legendary improv troupe The Groundlings and the upcoming production of Finn, a self-produced television series he wrote, directed, and stars in, his creative vision continues to expand. Whether on screen, on stage, or on a jet ski, Gregory Michael is clearly dressing and living for the role.