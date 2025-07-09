Rising Star CHEZ Reclaims Power With ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ — “No Getaway Car Needed”

Image Credit: Jakob Wells

Before the sold-out shows and fan photos in Paris, CHEZ was just a girl with too many feelings, a folder full of unfinished demos, and one goal — to make something louder than the doubt. Now, with her debut independent single Bonnie & Clyde, she’s stepping into the spotlight without compromise.

CHEZ didn’t just walk away from the fire — she rewrote the story before it could burn her. With streaming momentum, international tour dates, and a string of releases on the horizon, the Perth-born artist isn’t just breaking out — she’s breaking patterns.

Breaking the Ride-or-Die Fantasy

“When I wrote ‘Bonnie & Clyde,’ I wasn’t trying to romanticise that kind of love — I was trying to unravel it,” CHEZ explains. “I used to think being the ‘ride-or-die’ girl was the goal. That if you loved someone hard enough, stuck around through the chaos, they’d do the same for you. But now I realise that fantasy can be dangerous — especially for girls taught that loving hard means losing ourselves.”

Released on May 23, 2025, Bonnie & Clyde flips the script on toxic loyalty. It’s not a love song — it’s a reckoning. Over gritty bass and warped strings, CHEZ reclaims her own narrative, delivering a powerful anti-fairytale that rejects martyrdom and chooses self-worth. The chorus says it all: “Baby I won’t call you mine / I don’t need no alibi / no Bonnie & Clyde.” So far, CHEZ has earned over 1 million streams on Spotify alone and landed her spots on editorial playlists like All New Rock, Pop N Fresh, Fresh Finds AU/NZ, and New in Alternative, while gaining airplay on Idobi Radio, KIIS FM, and Australia’s iconic triple j.

From Chezni to CHEZ: Becoming the Baddie

Born Chezni Watson, CHEZ began as a persona — an alter ego to say the things she couldn’t. “She was louder, bolder, sexier,” CHEZ recalls. “She was everything I was scared to be.”

Raised in a single-parent home, music became her escape — and then her weapon. “Some of my songs unpack the trauma we’re left with as kids,” she says. “CHEZ was my way of healing those scars. Now I want to be that same space for others.”

Today, she’s not hiding behind CHEZ — she’s become her. For a generation of girls learning to unlearn everything they were told about love, CHEZ is the soundtrack.

In an era where vulnerability is the new rebellion and alt-pop is finally reclaiming its bite; CHEZ isn’t just keeping up — she’s carving her name into the genre. Her music doesn’t beg to be understood. It demands to be felt. To not listen now is to miss the moment before it breaks wide open.

Global Moves, Local Roots

In just three years, CHEZ has evolved from a breakout name in the Australian scene to an internationally touring artist. She’s supported acts like PVRIS, Magnolia Park, Against The Current, Taylor Acorn, Scene Queen, Set It Off, and Simple Plan. This year alone, she toured across the UK and Europe with dark-pop queen AViVA — playing in England, France, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Czech Republic, and The Netherlands — and is set to join The Haunt for a 23-date run across the U.S. from October 15 to December 21.

Before she lands in LA, she’ll be wrapping a national tour with AViVA across Australia — hopping straight on a plane from Melbourne to the U.S. with barely a breath in between. CHEZ isn’t easing into the American market — she’s crashing through the front door.

In Perth, she played to a room of fans who screamed her lyrics louder than she could. In Sydney a girl in the front row held out bracelets she had made for the “Queen of Self Sabotage.” It was in those moments, she says, that she knew the music had left her bedroom — and hit hearts.

_______________________________________________________________________________

CHEZ AT A GLANCE

Debut indie single: Bonnie & Clyde (May 23, 2025)

Spotify streams: 1M+

Editorial playlists: All New Rock, Pop N Fresh, Fresh Finds AU/NZ, New in Alternative

Radio support: triple j, KIIS FM, Idobi Radio

Tours: AViVA (UK/EU & Australia), The Haunt (USA), supported Simple Plan, PVRIS & more

Cult Following: Already building a devoted European fanbase after touring with AViVA

Label history: Formerly signed to Outlast Records (amicable parting in 2025)

________________________________________________________________________________

CHEZ’s departure from LA-based indie label Outlast Records earlier this year marked a turning point — not an ending, but a liberation. “Going independent has been terrifying and freeing all at once,” she says. “But I’ve never felt more myself.”

What’s Next: More Music, More Power

That sense of autonomy bleeds into every note of her new era. A visualiser for Bonnie & Clyde is on the way, promising an aesthetic that’s bold, bruised, and fully in control. And with a release schedule mapped out — one single every six weeks for the rest of the year — CHEZ is just getting started. Her next track, What We Did Last Summer, drops July 11.

With her U.S. debut on the horizon, CHEZ isn’t just stepping onto American stages — she’s bringing a message the industry desperately needs.

“Maybe the most rebellious thing a girl can do these days isn’t die for love — it’s live without settling.”

Through it all, one message stays central: empowerment. “I want people to feel confident, sexy, and not alone when they hear my music. I want them to know there’s a community for them — where we’re not perfect, but we’re powerful because of it. We’re baddies because of it.”

With bold visuals, unforgettable live shows, and a lyrical style that’s part-confessional, part call-to-arms, CHEZ is proving she doesn’t need a Clyde to ride — she’s the one driving the getaway car now.

And if you’re not already riding shotgun? You’re going to wish you had jumped in sooner.