What Caused the Flooding in Texas? How the Floods Happened

Flash floods swept through Central Texas in early July 2025, unleashing a catastrophic disaster that has already claimed at least 70 lives and left dozens more missing. At a press conference on July 6, 2025, W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said officials are still “actively searching” for survivors but acknowledged that “those efforts will turn into recovery at some point.”

Fueled by an extraordinary collision of tropical storm remnants and stalled weather systems, the floods caused rivers to surge at record rates, inundating towns, camps, and rural communities with little warning. As search and rescue efforts continue, Texas is grappling with the scale of one of the deadliest weather events in its recent history.

Below, find out about how the floods happened, what led to the devastation, and more.

Timeline of the Texas Flooding

The National Weather Service tracked how the flooding unfolded across Central Texas, beginning with warnings issued as Tropical Storm Barry’s remnants approached the region.

Thursday, July 3: Remnants of Barry moved into Texas, bringing the first bands of heavy rain.

Remnants of Barry moved into Texas, bringing the first bands of heavy rain. Thursday night – Early Friday, July 4: Tropical moisture combined with Pacific air, unleashing torrential rain across Central Texas.

Early Friday, July 4: Up to 6.5 inches of rain fell in three hours; in Hunt, the Guadalupe River surged 22 feet in two hours, eventually cresting near 29 feet.

Friday morning, July 4: Floodwaters overtook rivers, roads, and camps, with catastrophic impacts at sites like Camp Mystic.

Friday–Saturday, July 4–5: Search-and-rescue operations began as emergency crews worked urgently to find survivors amid ongoing flooding.

What Caused the Flooding in Texas?

Meteorologists attribute the flash floods to a convergence of Barry’s remnant mid-level circulation and Pacific moisture over Central Texas, which unleashed torrential downpours. The National Weather Service had warned of possible mesoscale flash floods, but the swift river rises—up to 29 feet within hours—overwhelmed emergency planning.

Could the Flooding Have Been Prevented?

The National Weather Service did issue flash flood watches and warnings ahead of the storms, but some communities and camps either didn’t receive alerts in time or lacked clear evacuation protocols. Emergency officials in Kerr County admitted they were caught off guard by how quickly the rivers rose.

Updates on Texas Recovery Efforts

As of July 6, search-and-rescue operations remain active across flooded parts of Central Texas, with more than 850 people rescued by emergency crews, including the Texas National Guard.

Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency, and FEMA has begun setting up disaster assistance centers. President Donald Trump signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County on July 6, deploying FEMA, Homeland Security, the Coast Guard, and federal aid to bolster local response efforts.