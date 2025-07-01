The Podcast Making LA’s It-Girls Rethink Their Worth: Inside Billion Dollar Babie by Tara Electra

Image Credit: Tara Electra

Los Angeles doesn’t lack ambition. From corner coffee shops to penthouse launches in the Hills, everyone’s chasing something—fame, freedom, fortune. But Billion Dollar Babie, the unapologetically raw podcast from Unruly Agency co-founder Tara Electra, isn’t about chasing at all. It’s about remembering who the hell you were before the world told you to shrink.

Every week, Tara sits down with some of LA’s most magnetic creators, models, and disruptors—not to flex, but to pull back the curtain on what it really takes to build a billion-dollar life from scratch. No scripts, no filters, no corporate polish. Just real women talking about real pain, power, and the blueprint that got them there.

💋 “Hot girls, real talk” — and why it’s different

Forget polished sound bites and performative empowerment. Billion Dollar Babie feels like sitting on your best friend’s floor at 2 a.m.—makeup off, armor down. Tara’s magic is in her mix of street smarts, CEO clarity, and spiritual depth. You’re just as likely to hear about money wounds and manifestation as you are about dating disasters and digital hustle.

Episodes unfold like layered conversations you didn’t know you needed—from childhood trauma to AI tools that “literally rewire your brain,” Tara makes healing and high performance feel inseparable. It’s giving divine feminine CEO meets underground therapy circle.

🎙️ Some episodes you should not skip

“Scarcity is Killing Your Self-Worth” with Sarah Perl—where feminine energy, abundance, and dating dynamics collide.

“Addicted to Chaos” featuring Shay Naz, Natasha Electra & Sommer Ray—about toxic love, narcissists, and why we confuse drama for passion.

“Hot Girls Use AI” with Abby Rao & Casey Boonstra—exploring how the next wave of baddies are using artificial intelligence to get emotionally and financially lit.

🔮 LA isn’t just the backdrop—it’s the blueprint

This show feels like Los Angeles: neon-drenched, emotionally raw, a little chaotic but dripping in vision. Many of Tara’s guests—like influencer-turned-investor Harry Jowsey or social shapeshifter Paget Kagy—reflect LA’s ability to birth 10 different versions of yourself before noon.

But Tara’s not just reflecting culture—she’s shaping it. As the founder of one of the most successful digital talent agencies in the world, she’s helped creators turn selfies into seven-figure businesses. Now she’s doing the same for her listeners—with a mic instead of a deck.

✨ Why the podcast hits like a spiritual punch in the gut

It’s not just business, it’s shadow work Expect deep dives into inner child healing, emotional availability, self-worth rewiring, and detachment—all wrapped in sexy, digestible storytelling. Tara doesn’t preach—she reveals She’s not above the listener. She is the listener: heartbroken, healing, building, evolving. And because of that, you trust her. It turns LA’s “main character energy” into a spiritual discipline Think: aesthetic storytelling meets emotional responsibility. If “being famous for being yourself” had a masterclass, this podcast would be it.

So what is a Billion Dollar Babie, really?

She’s not just an influencer. She’s an archetype. She’s the girl who got tired of pretending she didn’t want it all. She’s emotionally intelligent, financially curious, and finally done settling for watered-down dreams. And Tara Electra is her mirror.

Catch new episodes of Billion Dollar Babie every week on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Podcasts. If you’re building your dream life, healing your heart, or just need a cosmic kick in the ass—this is your next obsession.

Links to podcast:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/billion-dollar-babie/id1700745350

https://youtube.com/@billiondbabie?si=hoCErfzsKjoxdXi0

https://open.spotify.com/show/7cjQnka1Ji6hbhyJAVObEq?si=q6q-AFJJT763haGj4A3ulQ