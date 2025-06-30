What Happened in Idaho? Firefighters Shot, Suspect Updates & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

A community in Idaho is reeling from a horrifying incident that took place on Sunday, June 29, in Kootenai County. Authorities announced that a lone gunman had started a fire and targeted firefighters through an ambush, ultimately killing two of their team members and severely injuring a third.

Below, learn what happened in Idaho and get updates on the situation as details emerge.

Who Is the Suspect Behind the Idaho Canefield Mountain Shooting?

At the time of publication, the identity of the suspected gunman has not been disclosed. Police said that the shooter was found dead on Canefield Mountain with a gun near him. Officers at the scene had exchanged fire with the gunman, but it’s still unclear if police killed him.

The suspected shooter’s motive is still unclear for what officials are calling a “heinous act” and an ambush.

What Happened in Idaho?

Just after 1:00 p.m. local time on June 29, firefighters were called about a brush fire on Canefield Mountain near the town of Coeur D’Alene, a region in northwest Idaho. The fire expanded to around 20 acres overnight, according to NBC News. By 2:00 p.m. local time, firefighters reported that they were under attack. About 300 law enforcement members from multiple agencies came to help on the scene.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told reporters in a press conference that the shooting was a “total ambush” on the gunman’s part.

“We do believe … that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush, and it was intentional,” Norris said, according to NBC News. “This was a total ambush. These firefighters did not have a chance.”

Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners in Kootenai County, Bruce Mattare, said during the news conference, “June 29, 2025, is a day that we will not forget in this community. It is the day evil showed his face, and we lost two outstanding professionals of the highest quality. And I cannot fathom why anyone would commit such a heinous act. This kind of senseless violence is unheard of here.”

How Many Firefighters Were Shot?

The suspected gunman allegedly killed two firefighters and severely injured a third, according to local authorities. The identities of the deceased firefighters have not been disclosed by the time of publication.