Dave Parker’s Cause of Death Updates: How ‘The Cobra’ Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Baseball lost one of its legends with the passing of Dave Parker, the Hall of Fame outfielder known for his powerful swing and larger-than-life presence. Nicknamed “The Cobra” for his lightning-quick bat, Parker was a seven-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and the 1978 National League MVP. Over his 19-year MLB career, he amassed 2,712 hits, 339 home runs, 1,493 RBIs, and a lifetime batting average of .290, cementing his place as one of the most feared hitters of his era.

Parker also won three Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards, led the National League in batting average in 1977, and earned All-Star MVP honors in 1979. Following his death at age 74, fans and the baseball world are celebrating his extraordinary achievements and lasting impact on the sport, and many are now looking for answers about what led to his passing.

Find out what is known so far about Parker’s cause of death, his final years, and more about his life below.

Why Was Dave Parker Called “The Cobra”?

Parker earned the nickname “The Cobra” during his MLB career because of his aggressive style of play and lightning-fast bat speed. The name stuck after a sportswriter compared his quick, striking swing to a cobra’s strike, and it became one of the most iconic nicknames in baseball.

How Did Dave Parker Die?

Parker passed away on June 28, 2025, at the age of 74, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He died in Cincinnati, just weeks before his scheduled induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. No further cause of death has been released.

Dave Parker’s Health

Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012 and publicly shared his struggles thereafter. He also founded the Dave Parker 39 Foundation to raise awareness and funds to combat the disease.

“I didn’t know anything about the disease until I got it,” Parker told The Kansas City Star in 2019. “I went home and read about it, and decided to get involved.”

What Was Dave Parker’s Net Worth?

It’s unclear what Parker’s exact net worth was at the time of his passing; however, various outlets estimated it to be in the millions.

Did Dave Parker Have Children?

Parker was a devoted father of six children. He had three children—Dave Parker II, Danielle Parker, and Dorian Parker—from his previous relationship with Stella Miller Parker.

Later, Parker married Kellye Crockett, and the couple had three more children together. The family lived in Loveland, Ohio, and celebrated a long marriage of over 35 years until his passing.