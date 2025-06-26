Shaping the Future, Investing in Youth, Respecting the Values

Image Credit: Victor Migalchan

Victor Migalchan – a filmmaker, EMMY Awards judge, and mentor committed to creating purposeful, educational, and engaging entertainment as well as healthy and motivated youth. Through an ambitious slate of projects running from 2025 to 2028 including two feature films, several TV series, and an animated show—Migalchan continues to combine storytelling, mentorship, and business strategy to support the growth of emerging talent in media.

A Multi-Year Vision for Creative and Educational Content

Migalchan refers to his upcoming slate as “Season 2025 to 2028,” emphasizing a long-term vision. This includes the second season of My American Family and Life Academy, as well as new productions like the animated series Annie and Axie and a business-focused show Founders in the Making. Returning cast members and finalists of Life Academy Season 1 Josslyn Banh and Ian Chen will be joined by Cathleen Zhang, Isabella Tong, Ashley Tang, Karina Eng, and Kimberly Tang. They will be learning from industry professionals and sharing their practical knowledge with their peers.

The cast is actively involved in learning real-world disciplines such as business, marketing, finance, law and health. Mentors include professionals from diverse industries. Among them are Executive Producer Edward Cologna, DJ Den Kayo of Opus Recording Studio, Doctor Chiropractor Marwan Chahayed and others with leadership experience. These collaborators play vital roles in integrating educational aspects into each production.

Variety in Storytelling

Migalchan sees value in leading multiple productions simultaneously, likening his approach to that of a chef crafting a well-balanced meal. This variety ensures creative momentum and allows his team to remain engaged while developing versatile skills.

The Growth of My American Family

Season 2 of My American Family aims to explore deeper emotional narratives while maintaining humor and character insight. Migalchan notes that recent staffing updates retaining only the most committed individuals have allowed the team to raise production quality.

Life Academy: Bridging Entertainment and Real-World Education

Life Academy blends learning with entertainment in a format tailored to young participants. The production team continues to refine casting, marketing, and content based on feedback from its first season. Migalchan advocates for directly involving youth in decision-making, including script contributions and marketing strategies, reflecting his belief that youth engagement creates meaningful, relevant content.

Introducing Annie and Axie

Annie and Axie, a new animated series, is inspired by the educational shows of the 1990s and early 2000s. It follows Annie, a young girl navigating multicultural family life. The series highlights topics like reading, nature, and wellness. Kimberly Tang voices Annie following an impressive audition.

Migalchan aims to encourage children to explore life beyond digital screens. The show supports values-based storytelling and emphasizes personal growth, family bonds, and curiosity, ideas Migalchan believes are foundational for a strong future generation.

Founders in the Making: Inspiring Entrepreneurial Spirit

Partnering with the U.S. Small Business Administration and supported by SBA District Director Heather Luzzi, Founders in the Making is an educational series about entrepreneurship. While still in development, the series will follow youth participants as they engage with mentors, tackle real-world challenges, and build their own ventures. The show emphasizes leadership, learning, and meaningful action over passive media consumption.

Feature Films with Substance

Migalchan’s upcoming feature film, View From Below, explores complex societal themes. It is an original screenplay by Migalchan, exploring the emotional impact of family conflict from the perspective of children.

Both films aim to deliver emotional depth and narrative impact, building on years of research and creative development.

A Commitment to Talent Development

Inspired by the styles of iconic directors, Migalchan fosters long-term relationships with his cast and crew. He prioritizes practical training and mentorship, creating an environment focused on learning and professional growth. This approach ensures consistency across projects and allows new creatives to thrive in a supportive setting.

Nurturing Creativity Through Trust

Trust and collaboration are central to Migalchan’s leadership. He empowers his young team members to share ideas and influence decision-making. While seasoned professionals bring experience, Migalchan believes youth bring originality and a deep connection to cultural shifts.

Across all of his projects, Victor Migalchan is building more than shows, he is nurturing a space where education, storytelling, and leadership converge. His vision for entertainment is one where purpose and passion meet, shaping the future of media and the minds behind it.

