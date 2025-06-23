From YouTube Star to STARX MEDIA Co-Founder: Robin Birrell’s Next Chapter

Image Credit: Scottish EDGE

Millions know Robin Birrell as a YouTuber, but behind the scenes, he’s building something even bigger—and this time, he’s not in front of the camera.

Now the Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at STARX MEDIA, Birrell has leveraged his deep experience as a creator to develop a comprehensive business strategy, helping other influencers transition from viral fame to long-term success. And with STARX’s recent Scottish EDGE Award win, the industry is taking notice.

“I’ve been where most creators are—juggling content, trying to monetize, struggling to turn momentum into a business,” Birrell says. “STARX was built to change that.”

STARX MEDIA—co-founded with Edward Bruce and Lewis Webster—has a team that collaborates with talent across Europe and the US, providing revenue strategy, platform growth, and back-end support that enables creators to focus on what they do best: creating.

Birrell’s journey into the business world was organic. He saw firsthand how quickly platforms evolve and how challenging it is for creators to keep up.

“A lot of creators blow up overnight, but the real challenge is sustainability,” he explains. “I wanted to build something that gives them real infrastructure—the stuff I wish I had early on.”

At STARX, Birrell leads talent development and partnerships, bringing in creators, negotiating brand deals, and helping shape long-term growth strategies. His insider understanding of the creator mindset sets STARX apart in a crowded space of agencies and management firms that often miss the mark.

“Robin gets it—because he’s lived it,” says co-founder Edward Bruce. “That’s why creators trust him. He’s not just managing numbers, he’s building relationships that last.”

With STARX, Birrell’s role is becoming increasingly central, bridging the gap between viral creators and achieving serious business outcomes.

What’s next? Birrell says the future of the creator economy is about control, structure, and community—and he wants STARX to be the backbone for that movement.

“It’s not about being famous,” he says. “It’s about turning your platform into freedom—and knowing how to grow, protect, and scale what you’ve built.”

From YouTube icon to executive force, Robin Birrell is proving that influence doesn’t stop at the camera—sometimes, it just evolves.