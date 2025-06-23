Who Won the NBA Finals 2025? See the Winner

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 NBA Finals came down to a thrilling Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers—two franchises hungry for their first championship in decades. With high-stakes moments, standout performances, and a historic finish, the series delivered one of the most memorable conclusions in recent NBA history.

Find out who came out on top, the final score, MVP honors, and more below.

Who Won the NBA Finals 2025?

The 2025 NBA Finals concluded on June 22, 2025, with the Oklahoma City Thunder defeating the Indiana Pacers 103–91 in a thrilling Game 7 at Paycom Center.

Who Was the 2025 NBA Finals MVP?

Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder earned the NBA Finals MVP award after leading his team to a 103–91 Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 30.3 points, 12 assists, and added 1.6 blocks and 1.9 steals per game across the series, becoming one of the few players to claim regular-season MVP, scoring champion, and Finals MVP in a single season.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Gilgeous-Alexander told ESPN after the game. “So many hours. So many moments. So many emotions. So many nights of disbelief. So many nights of belief. It’s crazy to know that we’re all here. This group worked for it. This group put in the hours. And we deserve this.”

Has OKC Ever Won an NBA Championship?

Yes—technically. The 2025 victory marks the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first NBA championship since relocating from Seattle in 2008, and their first title under the Thunder name. However, the franchise originally began as the Seattle SuperSonics, who won their only NBA title in 1979, defeating the Washington Bullets in five games. That championship team featured stars like Dennis Johnson, Jack Sikma, and Gus Williams, and was coached by Hall of Famer Lenny Wilkens.

Has the Indiana Pacers Ever Won an NBA Championship?

No, the Indiana Pacers have yet to win an NBA championship. Their appearance in the 2025 Finals was their first since the year 2000.

Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status?

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles tendon early in Game 7, ending his season and significantly impacting Indiana’s offensive performance. He had also been listed as questionable in Game 6 due to a calf strain.