Is Iran Bombing the U.S.? Updates Between Bases

Image Credit: Getty Images

Days after the United States targeted three nuclear facilities in Iran, the latter retaliated by firing missiles at an American air base in Qatar. So, does this mean that Iran is bombing the U.S.? Below, learn how Iran responded to the U.S. nuclear site bombings.

Is the U.S. at War With Iran?

The U.S. is currently involved the conflict between Israel and Iran. Since Israel has remained an ally of the U.S., the Trump administration chose to intervene amid the attacks between Israel and Iran.

Is Iran Bombing the U.S.?

Iran retaliated against the U.S. by firing missiles at a U.S. air base in Qatar. Trump acknowledged the move in a Truth Social post on June 23.

“Iran has officially responded to our obliteration of their nuclear facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered,” Trump wrote. “There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to peace and harmony in the region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Why Did the U.S. Attack Iran?

Trump addressed the nation on June 21 in a formal televised addressed hours after outlets reported that three of Iran’s nuclear sites were targeted by the American military. He said that the U.S. attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities to “stop the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

“A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive, precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordo, Natanz and Esfahan,” the American president announced. “Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not. Future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier.”