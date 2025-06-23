Dr. Nick Michels’ Financial Journey and the Mission of Rich by Choice

Image Credit: Dr. Nick Michels

Dr. Nicholas E. Michels is an author, financial advisor, and founder of Michels Family Financial, helping others find their path to a life of financial security. In his field, Dr. Michels prioritizes people over profits, alleviating financial anxiety and confusion so that anyone can focus on what truly fulfills them. Through Rich by Choice, Dr. Michels offers a life design manual for those ready to align their wealth with what really matters. If you’ve ever felt stressed about money, this isn’t just a book—it’s your breakthrough to clarity, control, and a life you love.”

Learning the Real Value of Money

When Dr. Michels learned that his parents were getting divorced, his world felt shattered. He went from living in a large, comfortable house to a cramped mobile home, and he watched his stay-at-home mom pick up three jobs to keep the family afloat. Here, Dr. Michels realized how much money influences life and resolved himself to gain the wealth necessary to live well.

“Money doesn’t just impact your lifestyle—it shapes your peace, your happiness, your relationships, your future,” Dr. Michels says. “I wasn’t chasing wealth for the sake of riches. I was chasing understanding, chasing freedom, chasing the power to protect the people I loved.”

Ambition to Improve

Guided by ambition, Dr. Michels worked hard to join a prominent firm, earning the chance to sit across from brilliant mentors as a financial advisor in his own right. He pursued post-graduate education, earned notable certifications, and hired coaches to improve his skills.

“I wasn’t yet the advisor I wanted to be. I didn’t just want to play the part—I wanted to become someone families could truly trust,” Dr. Michels explains. “[I knew] that every insight I gained could help a family’s future.”

Taking a Different Approach

For his success and personal growth, Dr. Michels was rewarded with an offer of $8.1 million to move to another firm. It should’ve been the opportunity of a lifetime, but Dr. Michels was troubled by what he found when he looked deeper. It seemed like this firm—and many parts of the industry—were putting profits over people. This realization broke Dr. Michels, and he knew he had to walk away from this.

Founding the Michels Family Financial

Supported by his wife, Dr. Michels turned down the money and walked away—but he wasn’t giving up on his dream. He had decided to build his own firm, built on values over volume. Where families come first and money becomes a tool to protect what matters. Michels Family Financial was founded on caring about clients over their money, honoring those who put their trust in the firm.

“We’re not in the business of numbers,” Dr. Michels states. “We’re in the business of peace of mind, of turning wealth into freedom, security, and joy. That’s what makes us different. That’s what makes our clients Rich by Choice.”

The Mission of Rich by Choice

Unsatisfied with sharing his mission of financial fulfillment only with clients, Dr. Michels authored a book to help anyone employ his methodology. Rich by Choice outlines Dr. Michels’ personal journey, his own wealth management process, and the importance of an emotional and psychological approach to finance. The book is written for those facing significant life transitions who are looking to explore a better way forward.

“That’s what Rich by Choice is about—using money as a tool to create a life full of meaning, love, laughter, and freedom,” Dr. Michels shares. “A life where you wake up with peace, go to sleep with purpose, and build a legacy you’re proud of.”

Rich by Choice is written by a nationally recognized wealth strategist who turned down millions to protect his values—this book is your invitation to build wealth and live with peace, purpose, and freedom.

Disclaimer: Investing involves risk, and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment advice.