Why Is Kroger Closing Some Stores? Find Out

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

While Kroger remains one of the country’s biggest grocery chains, it’s making a few big changes, including the closure of 60 stores nationwide. The move comes amid leadership changes, shifting consumer habits, and a renewed focus on streamlining operations and boosting growth.

Find out more about the closures and what they mean for the future of Kroger below.

Which Kroger Stores Are Closing?

Kroger has announced plans to close approximately 60 stores nationwide over the next 18 months. The company hasn’t released a full list yet, but the closures will affect around 2% of its 2,700+ locations across the U.S.

Why Is Kroger Shutting Down Stores?

Kroger is closing 60 stores nationwide as part of a strategy to streamline operations and improve overall efficiency. The company expects a $100 million impairment charge from the shutdowns but says it plans to reinvest those resources into upgrading its remaining stores and enhancing the customer experience.

“In the first quarter, Kroger recognized an impairment charge of $100 million related to the planned closing of approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months,” the company stated in its earnings report. “As a result of these store closures, Kroger expects a modest financial benefit.”

Interim CEO Ron Sargent also explained in a statement, “To position our company for future success, this morning, we announce plans to close approximately 60 stores over the next 18 months… We don’t take these decisions lightly, but this will make the company more efficient.” He also emphasized that Kroger remains committed to expansion, adding, “Today, we are on track to complete 30 major store projects in 2025,” with more expected in 2026.

Former CEO Rodney McMullen stepped down in March 2025 after a board investigation found his personal conduct violated the company’s business ethics policy, though it did not involve company associates or operations. McMullen also forfeited over $11 million in bonuses and stock options when he resigned.

Is Kroger Going Out of Business?

No, Kroger is not going out of business. While the company is closing 60 underperforming stores, it remains financially strong and focused on growth. According to Reuters, Kroger’s same-store sales rose 3.2% in Q1 2025—beating expectations—and the company raised its full-year sales forecast to 2.25–3.25%, up from a previous range of 2–3%.

What Products Has Kroger Recalled for Listeria in 2025?

Kroger has issued a recall of FreshRealm-made ready-to-eat chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals sold under the Home Chef label after a multistate Listeria outbreak. The affected products, marked with USDA inspection codes EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770, or EST. P-47718, were identified during a March inspection and later linked to 17 illnesses, including three deaths and one pregnancy loss across 13 states, according to The New York Times.