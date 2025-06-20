When Is the First Day of Summer 2025? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

The first day of summer, a.k.a the summer solstice, is finally upon us, which means the season of beaches, vacations and fun has finally arrived. So, when exactly is the first day of the sunnier season?

Below, find out when the first day of summer is this year, and learn more about the summer solstice.

When Is the First Day of Summer 2025?

It depends where you’re located in the northern hemisphere, but the first day of summer should begin between June 20 through June 22, 2025. This is also known as the summer solstice. During this time, the earth tilts its northernmost point toward the sun.

Contrary to belief, the summer solstice is not dependent on a specific date or time on the calendar. It rather depends on when the Sun reaches the most northern point from the equator each year. So, this is why the summer solstice typically occurs between June 20 through the 22 each year. Most people assume that the first day of summer is June 21 in the United States.

The tern “solstice” comes from the Latin words “sol” (sun) and “stitium” (“pause” or “stop”).

The 2025 Summer Solstice will take place later today. It will mark the beginning of Summer (in the Northern Hemisphere). pic.twitter.com/wFZu1LMzxG — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2025

What Is the Longest Day of the Year?

The longest day of the year is usually the summer solstice because it has the longest time of sunshine and shortest nighttime out of the year. So, between June 20 through the 22, depending on where you’re located, you will experience the longest day out of the year as the northern hemisphere shifts toward its summer season.

When Does Summer 2025 End?

Summer 2025 is set to officially end during the autumnal equinox, which is September 22, 2025. This is when cooler temperatures rise for those living in the northern hemisphere, while those in the southern hemisphere have their springtime. The autumnal and spring equinoxes occur when the sun is directly above the equator, so there are nearly equal lengths of daytime and nighttime.