What Is Trump Mobile? How Much the Trump Phone & Plan Cost

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump and his company always find a way to continue its namesake. The Trump Organization announced an upcoming cell phone and accompanying plan, set to come out in the fall of 2025. The company’s executive vice president, Eric Trump, announced that their smartphone and mobile plan will “offer free long-distance calling to our military members and their families — because those serving overseas should always be able to stay connected to the people they love back home.”

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this new digital space,” he said, adding that “hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on.”

Below, learn how much Trump Mobile will cost, when it will be released and its features.

📲Announcing Trump Mobile, a transformational, new cellular service designed to deliver top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value and all-American service for our nation’s hardest-working people.🇺🇸 Visit https://t.co/L8R8m1vvA9 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/rAPICObtKr — The Trump Organization (@Trump) June 16, 2025

What Is Trump Mobile?

Trump Mobile is an upcoming wireless provider, which the company called a “next-generation” service. According to the organization, the provider’s “47 Plan” will offer 5G service through all three major carriers, and it will feature unlimited talk, text, and data, device protection, 24/7 roadside assistance through Drive America, Telehealth services, free international calling to more than 100 countries and no contracts or a credit check.

As stated on the bottom of the Trump Organization’s website, “Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. T1 Mobile LLC uses the ‘Trump’ name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.”

When Will the Trump Mobile Phone Be Released?

The Trump Organization said it will release the smartphone in September 2025.

How Much Will the Trump Phone Cost?

The Trump phone is expected to cost $499 per month. In August 2025, Trump Mobile will also have its “T1 Phone” available to buy. Per the company’s website, it’s a “sleek, gold smartphone engineered for performance and proudly designed and built in the United States for customers who expect the best from their mobile carrier.”

Trump Mobile Plan’s Price

The “47 Plan” will cost $47.45 per month.