Spartanburg Plane Crash: Updates on Cause, Deaths & More

Not long after an Air India flight crashed into a medical college hostel, a plane that left South Carolina’s Spartanburg Downtown Airport crashed, killing a few people as a result, according to multiple outlets. The incident occurred in the afternoon hours on June 15.

How Did the Spartanburg Plane Crash?

An exact cause behind the plane crash is still under investigation. The flight was en route or Myrtle Beach, according to flight records from the FAA. The aircraft labeled N82UC departed Spartanburg at 11:30 a.m. local time, and it was nearing the Myrtle Beach area before it circled the North Carolina border. The plane fell off radars around Tabor City, North Carolina, just before 1:00 p.m. local time.

Who Died in the Plane Crash?

Two people were reported to have died in the Spartanburg plane crash, per The Spartanburg Herald-Journal. The male and female victims were Spartanburg residents.

How Many Crashes Have There Been in 2025?

At this point, there have been too many fatal and nonfatal aviation accidents to count. However, the NTSB has kept a record of incidents. According to its Monthly Aviation Dashboard, there have been more than 470 accidents in total, with 96 of them being fatal and 380 being non-fatal.