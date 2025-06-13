Chipotle Temporary Tattoos BOGO: About the Friday the 13th Special

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Friday the 13th is a day about bad luck, but Chipotle is turning it into a positive one with its tattoo BOGO deal. Marketed as its “tatted like a Chipotle bag” deal, fans have the chance to snag a buy-one-get-one free deal on June 13.

Below, get all the details about Chipotle’s Friday the 13th deal and learn which locations are offering it.

What Is the Chipotle Friday the 13th Deal?

In a new release, Chipotle Vice President, Brand Marketing Stephanie Perdue, said, “On the biggest day of the year for tattoos, we are honoring our bold superfans who have artwork reminiscent of the designs on Chipotle’s takeout bags. Fans who aren’t ready to embark on their permanent tattoo journey can try out our 13 new temporary designs and enjoy a BOGO entrée.”

According to the fast-food chain, customers who are eligible for the BOGO should have permanent tattoos, temporary tattoos or drawn-on designs. Chipotle will also release a limited-edition collection of 13 temporary tattoos with designs inspired by “iconic elements of the brand,” such as ingredients, black forks and, yes, even the “Chipotle is my life” slogan that will never not be famous.

when they’re tatted like a Chipotle bag 🤪 this friday the 13th, we’re celebrating our tatted fans (real or fake tats, dw) w/ a flash BOGO from 3-4pm local time 6/13/25, 3-4PM only. limit 5 free items; actual or temporary tattoo req'd. in-restaurant only; full terms:… pic.twitter.com/yihXRilO62 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) June 12, 2025

Chipotle BOGO Deal Locations

The following is a list of the Chipotle locations offering the tattoo BOGO around the country:

Atlanta: 3424 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

3424 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305 Austin: 801 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701

801 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701 Chicago: 316 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601

316 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601 Columbus: 1726 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

1726 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201 Denver: 1644 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80210

1644 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80210 La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, La Jolla, CA 92037

8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, La Jolla, CA 92037 Las Vegas: 2540 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102

2540 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Los Angeles: 301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004 Miami: 891 South Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130

891 South Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130 New York: 864 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

864 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 Portland: 240 SW Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97204

240 SW Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97204 Philadelphia: 1000 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

1000 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146 San Francisco: 3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132 Scottsdale: 15425 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

When Does the Chipotle Tattoos BOGO End?

The Chipotle tattoo BOGO deal starts at 3:00 p.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m. local time on June 13.