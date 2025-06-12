How Many Air India Survivors Are There From Plane Crash? Update

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

In perhaps one of the worst aviation disasters in history, Air India Flight 171‘s crash resulted in numerous fatalities — among both passengers and locals on the ground. However, one survivor came forward to share his story. As more details come to light about the incident, many are wondering how many survivors managed to escape the accident with their lives. Below, find out how many people survived the crash.

What Happened to Air India Flight 171?

Air India flight 171 crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, India, on Thursday, June 12. More than 240 people were on board when it hit the top of a medical college hostel’s dining hall.

How Many Air India Crash Survivors Are There?

At the time of publication, there is only one survivor from Air India flight 171: Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national, who was visiting family in India and on his way back home to the U.K. He reportedly walked away from the crash site before being hospitalized. From his hospital bed, multiple local news stations reported that Ramesh said the plane crashed around 30 seconds after taking off.

Dr. Dhaval Gameti told The Associated Press that Ramesh was “disoriented with multiple injuries all over his body … but he seems to be out of danger.”

Air India stated that there were 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian on board the flight. After the plane struck the top of a dining facility of a medical college hostel, at least five students were killed, and 50 others were injured, according to multiple outlets.

How Many Boeing 787 Crashes Have There Been?

Air India flight 171 is considered one of the country’s worst airline disasters in decades. This is the first-ever crash by a Boeing 787 aircraft, per the Aviation Safety Network database. However, the aircraft manufacturing company has suffered multiple setbacks over the past few years with its planes around the world. One of the most recent incidents was when an emergency exit popped off mid-flight.

Boeing addressed the Air India crash in a statement by its CEO and president, Kelly Ortberg, which read, “Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad. I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.”