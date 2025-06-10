When Does the IOS 26 Come Out? See Release Date

Image Credit: Getty Images

Leave it to Apple to introduce another groundbreaking system to its library. The company announced its upcoming IOS 26 upgrade at the WWDC 2025, and iPhone users are ecstatic over the update. The only question is when exactly the IOS 26 will be released.

According to Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations Susan Prescott, developers “play a vital role in shaping the experiences customers love across Apple platforms. With access to the on-device Apple Intelligence foundation model and new intelligence features in Xcode 26, we’re empowering developers to build richer, more intuitive apps for users everywhere.”

Per Apple, its new software “brings more focus to content, and delivers more expressive and delightful experiences across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26,1 while keeping them all instantly familiar.” The company elaborated that the “Foundation Models framework joins a suite of tools that allow developers to tap into on-device intelligence, and Xcode 26 leverages large language models like ChatGPT, giving them access to Xcode’s Coding Tools and other intelligent features.”

Below, read on to learn more about the IOS 26, its release date, features and more.

IOS 26 Features

According to Apple, Xcode 26 has intelligence features that will help developers bring their ideas to life. Developers can connect large language models into their coding. Additionally, per Apple’s website, “Xcode has built-in support for ChatGPT, and developers can use API keys from other providers, or run local models on their Mac with Apple silicon, to choose the model that best suits their needs.”

IOS 26 Release Date

There is no specific release date yet, but the IOS 26 is expected to be released sometime in September 2025 globally, according to multiple outlets.

What Is the Apple Liquid Glass Look?

Apple announced in addition to its IOS 26 upgrade that there is a new “clear” option for the phone screen that makes app icons appear glass-like. With the MacOS Tahoe 26, the dock, sidebars and toolbars will appear more reflective.