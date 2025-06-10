Grand Central Fire: Train Updates & More on the Situation in NYC

Image Credit: Getty Images

A fire mysteriously broke out at Grand Central Terminal in New York City on Tuesday, June 10, causing extensive disruptions to the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) service. Commuters traveling into the city for work that morning were met with train delays and full-on cancelations as the FDNY tried to contain the problem.

Get updates on the situation below.

What Happened at Grand Central Station?

At about 8:00 a.m. on June 10, the fire department responded to a 2nd alarm for smoke, which was coming from a tunnel in the station. Three firefighters and one civilian were injured as a result, according to the FDNY. Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said in a statement, “Over 100 firefighters, under the command of Deputy Assistant Chief Dave Simms, operated in extremely hazardous conditions with heavy smoke and zero visibility to locate and extinguish an electrical fire behind a roll-down gate. It took several hours and a significant water operation to bring the fire under control.”

The FDNY further reported that there was barely any visibility in the tunnel. The MTA closed the Grand Central Madison concourse while firefighters worked to find the cause of the fire.

Around 8:15 Tuesday morning, FDNY units responded to a 2nd alarm for smoke at Grand Central Terminal. Three firefighters and one civilian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated on scene by EMS. “Over 100 firefighters, under the command of Deputy Assistant… pic.twitter.com/Wlmf7AXBJL — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2025

Is the Grand Central Fire Out Yet?

Hours after it started, it was revealed that the fire was ignited by an electrical panel, so service had to be suspended to let firefighters in to access the panel, per Eyewitness News.

The MTA announced that it would fully resume train service for the evening commute. Subway service was not impacted by the incident.

NYC Train Status

Service to/from Grand Central will resume with the 2:41pm train from Grand Central to Hempstead and the 2:34pm train from Jamaica to Grand Central. We expect to operate normal rush hour service following earlier FDNY activity. — LIRR (@LIRR) June 10, 2025

The LIRR announced just before 3:00 p.m. ET that train service was restored for the rest of the day. In an X post, they tweeted, “Service to/from Grand Central will resume with the 2:41pm train from Grand Central to Hempstead and the 2:34pm train from Jamaica to Grand Central. We expect to operate normal rush hour service following earlier FDNY activity.”