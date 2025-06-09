What’s the #1 Food to Support Dogs’ Health? We Compared Top Brands, and Here’s What We Found…

(By Hollywood Life in partnership with The Pets Table)

If you have a dog, and you want them to have a long, happy life full of good health and tail-wags, you need to read this.

The phrase “you are what you eat” applies to our furry friends just as much as it does to us. If you don’t consume the proper nutrients your body needs to function, your energy will decline, your weight will go up, and your overall health will suffer.

Dogs are no different. They need the right mix of nutrients so they can live a long and healthy life. Unfortunately, the pet food industry has for years been dominated by big kibble brands, most of which are highly-processed, loaded with fillers, and packed with synthetics to make up the nutritional value lost during the high-heat production process.

So what’s the best food to feed your dog, if you want to make sure they get all the necessary vitamins and minerals needed to enjoy a long, healthy, happy life?

We compared two popular healthy dog food brands, The Pets Table and The Farmer’s Dog. And the difference in quality was honestly shocking. Here’s what we found…

As pet owners, you can imagine how thrilled we were to find that The Pets Table has multiple nutritious options for dogs made with wholesome ingredients that contain all the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients pets need!

The cherry on top for us is that The Pets Table offers an Air-Dried product that’s roughly 40% more affordable than most Fresh or Frozen options. Not to mention it’s shelf-stable and easy to feed. We love the variety, because based on customer reviews, some find fresh food like The Farmer’s Dog to be either too expensive or too inconvenient.

This revolutionary healthy dog food will change your dog’s life – and yours. Because you can rest easy knowing you’re doing the most for your dog’s health.

This food was created after years of research and formulation with veterinarians, vet nutritionists, and dog lovers, in order to create a variety of food perfect for any pet. It has everything your dog needs to get back to their old self. (No more sleeping all day and begging for food constantly.)

The bottom line is, The Pets Table is the best option we’ve found on the dog food market.

The Pets Table’s recipes are packed with superfoods, including berries, spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, and fish oil that boast a wide range of vitamins and minerals.

Get more ‘bark’ for your buck

The Pets Table pricing is very competitive with their air-dried product being

the cmost affordable premium product in the market

How long will it take to see the benefits?

Every pup is different, but some dogs have seen results in as little as one to two weeks after transitioning to The Pets Table. Some pets may take a bit longer, but with regular meals each day, your pet will see positive results for the rest of their lives.

The ingredients in The Pets Table have been shown to:

Support gut health

Reinforce an overall active lifestyle

Support immunity and help fight free radicals

Contribute to a healthy and shiny coat

Support good vision

Countless dog owners have seen the results firsthand, which is why The Pets Table is taking off among the pet wellness community.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to try The Pets Table, they are currently having a sale that won’t be around for much longer, so we encourage you to take advantage if you’re considering making a change in your dog’s diet.

Help your dog start living its best life today! Click the link below to check out The Pets Table’s exclusive first-time offer.