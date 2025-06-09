Was Greta Thunberg Kidnapped by the IDF? Update on the Situation

Image Credit: Getty Images

Greta Thunberg was part of a Gaza-bound aid group and claimed to have been “kidnapped” by Israel Defense Forces. As the war in Gaza continues, Thunberg has spoken out against Israel’s actions. Below, find out what happened to the activist and what Israel said in response.

Why Was Greta Thunberg on a Boat to Gaza?

Thunberg and others were headed toward Gaza as part of a humanitarian effort by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC). The group was traveling on a boat named the Madleen. They said the goal was to distribute necessities such as food, water and medical supplies to those in need.

Was Greta Thunberg Kidnapped by the IDF?

Thunberg claimed in a pre-recorded social media video that she and others on the Madleen vessel were kidnapped by the IDF.

“If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel,” Thunberg said. “I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and others as soon as possible.”

According to Newsweek, the FFC advised its Madleen passengers to prepare for a potential interception by Israeli forces and to record messages in advance of the possibility.

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said that he instructed the IDF to prevent the Madleen from reaching Gaza, according to the outlet. Furthermore, Katz tweeted that they were going to show Thunberg and the others in the group a video of the October 7 attacks.

“It is appropriate that the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas supporters see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself,” Katz wrote.

The Israeli government also stated that unauthorized attempts to breach its Naval blockade of Gaza were “unlawful” and would “undermine ongoing humanitarian efforts,” per Newsweek.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the Madleen a “selfie yacht” in a tweet along with a video of what appeared to be the FFC group being handed food after being prevented from entering Gaza.

“All the passengers of the ‘selfie yacht’ are safe and unharmed,” the ministry tweeted. “They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over.”

What Happened With Greta Thunberg?

Thunberg has not followed up on her public statement, in which she claimed she was “kidnapped” by Israeli forces. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, however, claimed that all passengers on the Madleen were being returned to their countries of origin, per Newsweek.