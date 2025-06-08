Where to Watch the Tony Awards 2025: Find Out What Channel

Image Credit: WireImage

Broadway’s biggest night is almost here, and the 2025 Tony Awards promise a star-studded celebration of the year’s top plays and musicals.

Whether you’re tuning in to see your favorite nominees, catch standout performances, or just enjoy the red carpet glamour, you’ll want to know exactly when and where to watch. From the pre-show to the main event, here’s your guide to catching every moment of this year’s Tonys.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 Tony Awards?

This year’s ceremony on Sunday, June 8, is hosted by Tony-winner and film star Cynthia Erivo, with Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry hosting the pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One.

What Time Do the 2025 Tony Awards Start?

The Tony Awards kick off with the pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, at 6:40 p.m. ET on Pluto TV. The main ceremony follows live from 8:00–11:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ in the U.S.

What Channel Are the 2025 Tony Awards On?

Catch the ceremony live on CBS—your local CBS affiliate—and stream it on Paramount+ (with a SHOWTIME subscription). The red carpet and pre-show stream for free earlier on Pluto TV.

“The Tony Awards have always been about celebrating live performance—and we want fans everywhere to have access, no matter how they watch,” said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing.

Tony Awards 2025 Nominations

Here are some of the standout nominees in this year’s top categories:

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Best Play

Oh, Mary!

English

Purpose

Lead Acting Categories

George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck)

Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray)

Audra McDonald (Gypsy)

Kara Young (Gypsy)

Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!)

George Clooney, earning his first Tony nomination, said in a statement: “To be recognized by the Broadway community for a story I’ve been passionate about is a real honor.”

Meanwhile, newcomer Cole Escola called the experience “surreal,” telling Playbill, “I wrote Oh, Mary! as a joke—and now it’s somehow real. And Tony-nominated. Wild.”