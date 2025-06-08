Tony Awards 2025: Date, Time, Performances & How to Watch

Image Credit: WireImage

Broadway’s biggest night is here! The 78th Annual Tony Awards will honor the best in theater with a star-studded celebration at Radio City Music Hall. From major reunions to standout performances, this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be unforgettable.

Tony Award winner and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo will host the 2025 Tonys. “I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor,” Erivo said in a statement. “I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion.”

Find out everything you need to know about the upcoming Tony Awards below.

What Date Are the 2025 Tonys?

The 78th Annual Tony Awards is taking place on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

What Time Do the Tony Awards Start?

The main ceremony begins at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. Prior to that, the preshow, The Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Darren Criss and Renée Elise Goldsberry, will start at 6:40 PM ET / 3:40 PM PT.

How to Watch the Tony Awards 2025

The 2025 Tony Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+. The preshow, The Tony Awards: Act One, will be available to stream for free on Pluto TV.

Who Is Performing at the 2025 Tonys?

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will feature a highly anticipated reunion of the original Hamilton cast, celebrating the musical’s 10th anniversary. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Okieriete Onaodowan are among the principal cast members set to perform. They will be joined by original ensemble members, including Ariana DeBose, Javier Muñoz, Jon Rua, and Ephraim Sykes.

While the specific number they will perform has not been disclosed, the reunion marks a significant moment for Broadway fans. Hamilton, which premiered in 2015, won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has since become a cultural phenomenon.

In addition to the Hamilton performance, the ceremony will feature numbers from this year’s nominated musicals. Nominees for Best Musical include Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Operation Mincemeat, and Dead Outlaw.