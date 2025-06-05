Trump’s Travel Ban: Find Out What Countries Are Listed

Image Credit: Getty Images

Starting on June 9, 2025, travelers from 12 countries will be banned from visiting the United States for the foreseeable future, as ordered by Donald Trump. The American president issued the order on June 4, announcing that, on top of those 12 banned regions, seven other countries are facing partial bans when it comes to traveling into the U.S.

Citing visa overstay rates, Trump noted in a public statement via Truth Social, “We cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen….”

In his official proclamation, the president wrote, “Nationals of some countries also pose significant risks of overstaying their visas in the United States, which increases burdens on immigration and law enforcement components of the United States, and often exacerbates other risks related to national security and public safety.”

Below, learn more about Trump’s new travel ban and which countries will be affected by the order.

What Is a Travel Ban?

A travel ban either restricts or fully prohibits people from specific foreign countries from coming to the U.S.

Why Is Trump Banning Certain Countries From America?

In a video statement, Trump said that the reason behind his travel ban was to decrease the number of terrorist attacks.

“In the 21st century, we’ve seen one terror attack after another carried out by foreign visa overstayers from dangerous places all over the world,” Trump alleged, while adding in his White House proclamation that the U.S. government must “protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes.”

Countries Fully Banned by Trump

The following countries’ citizens have been fully banned from traveling to the U.S.:

Afghanistan

Myanmar (Burma)

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan and Yemen

Countries Partially Banned by Trump

The countries that are facing a partial ban from the U.S. are