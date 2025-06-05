Nintendo Switch 2: Release Date, Price & Everything You Need to Know

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Gamers got an exciting first look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this year when the company dropped a trailer showcasing the new console in January 2025. At the time, Nintendo encouraged fans to tune in on April 2, 2025, for the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2.

Introducing #NintendoSwitch2, the successor to Nintendo Switch, releasing in 2025. Learn more: https://t.co/m8FoQWfYcv pic.twitter.com/pDs2T1xIhv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 16, 2025

Now that all the details have been revealed, fans are eager to dive into everything about the Switch 2. Find out the release date, price, what’s different compared to its predecessor, and other exciting updates below.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price

Multiple outlets initially speculated that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be priced around $400. However, Nintendo confirmed that the official price is $449.99 USD, which is notably higher than the original model’s $300 price tag. Additionally, a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle is available for $499.99 USD.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date

The Nintendo Switch 2 was officially released on June 5, 2025. Pre-orders for the console opened at retailers in North America on April 9, 2025.

In January, the company announced that it was hosting a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in select cities around the world. The following are the locations and dates for the event:

North America

New York, April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles, April 11-13, 2025

Dallas, April 25-27, 2025

Toronto, April 25-27, 2025

Europe

Paris, April 4-6, 2025

London, April 11-13, 2025

Milan, April 25-27, 2025

Berlin, April 25-27, 2025

Madrid, May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam, May 9-11, 2025

Oceania

Melbourne, May 10-11, 2025

Asia

Tokyo (Makuhari), April 26-27, 2025

Seoul, May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong, TBA

Taipei, TBA

What’s Different About the Nintendo Switch 2?

In January, GamesRadar+ reported that early updates indicated the Nintendo Switch 2 would feature larger controllers and a bigger screen. Now, with the April announcement, it’s confirmed that the Switch 2 has several new hardware upgrades, starting with a 7.9-inch LCD screen that displays games in crisp 1080p. The new Joy-Con controllers, which magnetically “snap” onto the Switch 2, look similar to the original models but come with upgraded features, including mouse control.

One of the standout additions is the new Game Chat function, which enables players to communicate in real time while playing. The right Joy-Con now has a new C button, which works with the Game Chat feature for an enhanced multiplayer experience. Another exciting update allows users to share select games with other Switch owners during local play, even if the other player doesn’t own the game.