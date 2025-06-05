Another Hat-Trick For The Central Park Conservancy Women’s Committee

Beneath the grand tent on a sun-drenched spring afternoon, the 2025 Central Park Conservancy’s Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon welcomed 1,200 elegantly dressed guests to celebrate one of New York City’s most cherished landmarks. Co-chaired by Ranika Cohen, Bonnie Comley, Jenna Segal, and Julia Weld, the luncheon reflected the spirit and dedication of the Women’s Committee. Committee President Tracey Huff and CPC President & CEO Betsy Smith led the program, which honored Jenny Price for her tireless advocacy and philanthropy in support of the Park.

Although all the ladies’ hats are worthy of celebration, our brief gallery captures this iconic annual event’s vibrant energy, fashion, and camaraderie. From sweeping hats to heartfelt speeches, the luncheon continues to be a highlight of the spring social calendar, raising vital funds to sustain Central Park’s beauty and accessibility for all.

Scarlett Johannson, Martha Stewart & Highlights from the 2025 Frederick Law Olmsted Awards Luncheon