Kristina Zias Shares How She Embraces Self-Confidence & Working With Drew Barrymore

Image Credit: Glade

As Kristina Zias says — “just wear the bikini!” The style influencer and Drew Barrymore Show fashion expert uses her platform to encourage self-confidence, which she described as a journey during her exclusive interview with Hollywood Life while promoting her limited-edition Glade Americana collection.

“I really do think that confidence is such a journey,” Kristina told Hollywood Life. “There’s obviously parts of my life [that] I’ve been super insecure about. But overall, I have been a confident person, and I do think that that doesn’t come easy for everyone.”

As many already know, confidence in style can be difficult with societal body image standards. The mother of two said that, for her, it’s vital to “be vulnerable about what makes you insecure.”

“I know a lot of it for me has been growing up in a larger body; I’m a size 14, 16,” Kristina pointed out. “I think it’s really important to continue sharing that messaging [of self-confidence], which can be really hard. So, I think, for me, it’s about letting people know that no matter how confident you are, we all have vulnerabilities and have weaker moments. … but that your insecurities do not define you.”

Since it’s almost the season of swimsuits and shorts, Kristina is gearing up to host a few summertime gatherings at her place. And with Glade, she noted that her affordable and fun collection offers the quintessential beach ambiance.

“One of the main things I love about the collection is affordability,” the fashion queen acknowledged. “I feel like that’s so important because I feel like a lot of times when people think about, like, hosting and throwing parties, they feel like it’s so overwhelming in the price range too.”

With her Glade collection scents — Berries & Cream, Summer Pops and Beach Life — that come in Two Pack Candles, PlugIns® Scented Oil refills and Automatic Sprays, Kristina said she’s ready to bring that same beach vibe to her home. “I am someone who is at the beach until sunset,” she added.

When she’s not juggling her busy lifestyle (raising two children is no easy feat!), Kristina is in Manhattan at The Drew Barrymore Show to dish about her go-to style choices. But the best part about the job? The talk show host, of course, Kristina told Hollywood Life.

“Drew [Barrymore]‘s the best. The whole team’s amazing,” Kristina gushed. “She is exactly what you see. She is so amazing, and honestly, she’s been such a huge advocate for me. Whenever I go there, I honestly feel like a million bucks.”