United Airlines June 3 Check-In Rule: What Is the Change?

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Flying commercial comes with its drawbacks, such as long wait times, delays and even cancelations. As airlines try to advance themselves with updated technology and standards, United Airlines just introduced a new check-in policy for customers, which will begin on June 3, 2025. So, what’s the rule change, and how will that impact United Airlines travelers?

According to United’s website, the airline company “has set time limits for when you can check in and check your bags. … If you don’t meet your check-in time limits, we’ll do our best to find another option. However, we have the right to deny service which may result in cancellation of your reservation, denied boarding or the option to check your bags.”

Below, find out what United Airlines is introducing soon and what you need to know about traveling with the airline company.

United Airlines’ Current Check-in Rules

The current check-in rule for United Airlines domestic travelers is that they must check into their flights at least 30 minutes before the flight’s scheduled departure.

What Is United Airlines Changing on June 3?

Starting on June 3, 2025, all passengers flying with United Airlines with no checked luggage will be required to check into their flight at least 45 minutes before a flight departs — a change from 30 minutes.

International check-in times will not change, however. It will remain as 60 minutes before a flight’s departure.

How Will the Rule Change Affect Travelers?

United Airlines’ check-in time for domestic flyers will require them to show up to the airport slightly earlier than before. However, some travelers may not be affected at all since most airlines offer digital check-ins online or on their respective apps. United Airlines, for its part, offers customers the chance to check in 24 hours before their flight.

Overall, last-minute flight check-ins are becoming less and less doable nowadays.