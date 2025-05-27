Liverpool Car Ramming: What Happened During the Parade?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Car attacks have happened around the world in recent years, and the most recent incident took place in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, during a sports parade on Monday, May 26. As officials handle the aftermath of the car-ramming incident, the Everton Football Club released a statement, saying they are “deeply saddened by the horrific incident on Water Street yesterday during Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory celebrations.”

“Our thoughts are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time and we extend our best wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured,” Everton’s statement read. “We urge anybody who may have information relating to the incident to contract the Merseyside Police investigation team. Information, including video footage, can be passed on via the Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP). Details can be found on the Merseyside Police website. As a city we stand together.”

Below, learn what happened and find out who is the suspect behind the Liverpool car incident.

What Happened in Liverpool?

On Monday, May 26, a car plowed through a crowd of Liverpool sports fans who were celebrating their side’s Premiere League title with a parade.

Who Was Driving the Car That Rammed the Parade?

The identity of the suspect has not been released by the time of publication, but Merseyside Police announced that it was a 53-year-old white male who was driving the car. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said that the incident was not being treated as a terrorist attack.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it,” Sims said, per Reuters. “The incident is not being treated as terrorism.”

It’s still unclear why the suspect allegedly drove his car through the crowd.

Did Anyone Die in the Liverpool Car Ramming?

No one has died from the Liverpool car ramming at the time of publication, but many were injured. North West ambulance service said that 27 people were hospitalized, with two of them injured including one child that sustained serious injuries, per The Guardian. Additionally, 20 people were treated at the scene near Water Street.

According to the outlet, four children in total were injured from the incident.