How Much Money Does the Indy 500 Winner Get? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Indianapolis 500 isn’t just a pinnacle of motorsport—it’s also one of the richest paydays in racing. In 2025, the race continued its tradition of offering a substantial prize purse, with the winner’s share reflecting the event’s prestige.

Find out more about the winner and the payday they receive below.

Who Won the 2025 Indy 500?

Alex Palou clinched his first Indianapolis 500 victory on May 25, 2025, becoming the first Spanish driver to win the event. Driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, Palou overtook Marcus Ericsson with 16 laps remaining and maintained the lead until the race concluded under caution.

“I cannot believe it,” Palou said after his victory. “It’s amazing to win. There were some moments that I felt really good in the race, but at the end I didn’t know if I was going to able to pass Marcus or not, but I made it happen. First oval win. What a better place?”

How Much Money Does the Indy 500 Winner Get?

While the exact prize for the 2025 Indy 500 winner hasn’t been officially disclosed, estimates suggest that Palou earned between $3.8 million and $4.5 million. This projection is based on a total purse of approximately $19 million, with the winner’s share typically constituting 15–20% of the total.

In 2024, Josef Newgarden earned a record $4.288 million, including bonuses. Given this progression, it’s anticipated that Palou’s earnings for the 2025 victory are among the highest in the event’s history.

Beyond the substantial monetary reward, the Indy 500 winner also receives the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy, a symbol of racing excellence, and the traditional bottle of milk in Victory Lane—a nod to the race’s storied traditions.

How Much Does It Cost to Race in the Indy 500?

Competing in the Indianapolis 500 is a massive financial commitment, with costs ranging anywhere from $300,000 to over $1 million for a single-entry team. These expenses cover everything from car components and engine leases to crew salaries, travel, and race-day logistics. The total cost largely depends on how competitive a team wants to be—top-tier entries with experienced drivers and fully resourced pit crews are naturally at the higher end of the spectrum.

What Is Alex Palou’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, Palou’s estimated net worth was around $3 million. Considering his 2025 Indy 500 victory and continued success in the IndyCar Series, his net worth has likely increased significantly, potentially exceeding $7 million.