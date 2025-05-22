How Much Money Does the ‘Survivor’ Winner Get?

Image Credit: CBS

Winning Survivor isn’t just about outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting the competition—it also comes with a serious cash prize. As Season 48 wraps and excitement builds for Season 49, many fans are wondering just how much money is on the line.

From the winner’s payout to what other finalists take home, here’s what to know about the show’s financial stakes below.

Where Can You Watch Survivor Season 49?

Survivor Season 49 is set to premiere in Fall 2025 on CBS, continuing its tradition of airing on Wednesdays at 8/7c with 90-minute episodes.

You can watch new episodes live on CBS or stream them on Paramount+ shortly after they air.

How Much Money Does the Survivor Winner Receive?

The winner of Survivor receives a grand prize of $1 million before taxes. This amount has remained consistent since the show’s inception in 2000, with the exception of Season 40, where the prize was doubled to $2 million for a special edition featuring past winners.

Additionally, the runner-up typically receives $100,000, and the third-place contestant earns $85,000. All contestants receive compensation based on how far they progress in the game, with early eliminations earning around $2,500 and jury members receiving progressively more.

Corinne Kaplan, who appeared on Survivor Seasons 17 and 26, explained on a 2021 episode of the Trading Secrets podcast that “the same pot of money exists no matter how many players there are.” That means the more contestants in a season, the smaller each payout becomes. Contestants who are eliminated early take home the least.

Who Won Survivor Season 48?

Kyle Fraser emerged as the winner of Survivor Season 48, securing the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize. He achieved victory with a 5-2-1 jury vote over fellow finalists Eva Erickson and Joe Hunter.

Fraser, a 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, New York, emphasized a “people first” strategy, leveraging his interpersonal skills to build trust and alliances throughout the game. His strategic gameplay, including orchestrating critical votes and managing his threat level, was pivotal in his win.

Before the game began, Fraser told Entertainment Weekly, “My name is Kyle Fraser and I’m going to win Survivor 48 because I’m the best average guy you’ll ever meet. I’m well-rounded, and I’m going to use all the tools I have to win the game.”