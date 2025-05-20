How The YUH Family Is Changing Influencer Marketing

Image Credit: Josh and Lily

Succeeding as a YouTube influencer requires passion, perseverance, and creativity—and Josh and Lily, known to YouTube as The Yuh Family, have an abundance of those traits. Since starting their popular food-centered YouTube channel as university students over five years ago, Josh and Lily have become full-time digital entrepreneurs. With 2.22 million subscribers on YouTube (and 3.39 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram), The YUH Family is not only influencing culture but also inspiring other creators of digital content. This is their story.

The Inspiration Behind The YUH Family

As was shared in a YouTube blog post, “Road to a Million With The YUH Family,” Josh and Lily have always been captivated by content creators on the platform. While at university, Josh and Lily often relaxed amid their studies by watching their favorite creators share their dreams, talents, and comedic reviews of trends in culture and life. In 2019, they decided to start their channel, inspired to share their interests and passions with YouTube’s increasingly interconnected audiences from around the world. Josh and Lily have received YouTube’s Silver and Gold Play Buttons and have enjoyed contributions to their show from global brands like Disney, Sony Pictures, KitKat, Subway, and Samsung. They began creating content full-time and, in 2021, hit their first one million views, amassing two billion views by 2024.

The Secrets Behind The YUH Family’s Growth

According to Josh and Lily, authenticity is the biggest thing that drives growth for content creators. “Whether it’s Lily’s sushi obsession or [Josh] constantly being dragged along on food adventures (but secretly loving it!), our genuine connection resonates with viewers. People connect with real experiences, and when you love what you’re creating, it shines through!”

The YUH Family has embraced the playful side of sharing their interests. Their recent videos feature titles like “Eating American Fast Food in Japan For 24 Hours!” and “Letting Japanese Fast Food Employees Decide What We Eat for 24 Hours!!” The humor and personality with which they share their takes on the world of food can prove endearing to viewers. Josh and Lily also share the playful side of life as a modern mixed-race couple.

Josh and Lily also attribute their success to their ability to both learn from the masters and build on their momentum. In the first case, the enterprising couple has spent a lot of time studying other successful channels. “These channels are thriving for a reason!” Josh and Lily state. Taking note of how others edit their videos and engage their audiences, Josh and Lily are always on the watch for good ideas.

At the same time, they react quickly when their videos strike a chord. When Josh and Lily happened to introduce their sisters in one of their videos, the video went viral; now, Josh and Lily include their sisters regularly, hoping to give their audiences more of what they enjoy the most.

Advice for Other Content Creators

Speaking to other YouTube creators, Josh and Lily suggest that a genuine connection with your audience while staying true to yourself is what will capture attention. What will keep it is consistency. “Back in the early days, our viral videos brought a surge of viewers, but without consistent uploads, everyone would forget about us,” they share. “Consistent uploads show your dedication to your audience and reinforce your brand identity.” The important thing is that your viewers know what to expect.

What’s Next for The YUH Family

Recently, Josh and Lily have been keen to expand both their long-form (YouTube) content and short-form (TikTok) content. Looking forward, Josh and Lily dream of reaching ten million subscribers across their platforms and launching new business ventures to deepen their connection with that audience. That would not be the first time that YouTube stars have launched an array of off-site products through their brands, expanding beyond merch to sell branded chocolate, energy drinks, or perfumes; the successes of YouTube personalities like MrBeast and Emma Chamberlain have inspired many other creators.

While Josh and Lily haven’t said what other ventures they might undertake, their audiences can expect them to pursue those dreams with the same playfulness and creativity that have already made them a much-loved brand.

If you would like to check out The YUH Family, you can peruse their video library here.